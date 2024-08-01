Talent Manager Jen Namoff Joins Forces with Artists First

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









BroadwayWorld has just learned that Artists First has welcomed Jen Namoff, the esteemed talent manager and Tony Award-winning producer, to its New York office. Namoff, known for managing a distinguished roster of top entertainment talent at her firm Namoff & Co., will integrate her management operations under the Artists First umbrella while continuing to lead Namoff & Co. in its theatrical production ventures.

Among the clients Namoff will bring with her to Artists First are Tituss Burgess, Kelly McCreary, Katrina Lenk, Julia Mattison, Lorna Courtney, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Solea Pfeiffer, Ben Ahlers, Peter Dager, Adam Kantor, Sasha Allen, and more.

In a joint statement, the Artist First Partners said, “We are thrilled to welcome Jen Namoff to our team. She brings an exciting group of talented artists, as well as an impeccable reputation, and a set of values that are a natural fit within our organization."

Namoff commented, “I greatly admire what Peter Principato, Brian Dobbins, and David Gardner have built over the past 25 years with Artists First. With their wealth of experience in the entertainment industry, I am thrilled to combine forces with this powerhouse team to continue breaking talent and building careers.”

Jen Namoff is the Founder and CEO of Namoff & Company, a full service management and production company representing clients in television, ﬁlm, music, and theater. She earned a 2024 Tony Award for co -producing the recently-named Best Play, Stereophonic. Prior to Namoff & Company, Namoff was the co-founder of Soffer/Namoff Entertainment. She received her BFA in Directing & Acting, with a Minor in Communications from Syracuse University.

Photo Credit: Justin Patterson

Comments





