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The TYA Tour Development Collective, a nationwide network of performing arts presenters committed to developing and touring new work for young audiences, will open applications on December 1, 2026, for its third commissioning cycle supporting new productions for youth and family audiences.

The Collective brings together performing arts presenting organizations from across the United States to jointly commission and support new work for young audiences and position it for national touring. For its third funding cycle, the Collective welcomes three new members: Lincoln Center, the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, and the Carolina Theatre of Durham. Since launching as a nine-venue pilot in 2025, the Collective has grown to 21 presenting organizations, reflecting growing recognition of youth and family programming and a shared commitment to investing in artists despite ongoing funding challenges.

The artist application opens December 1, 2026, and closes February 1, 2027 at www.tyatourdevelopment.org. Artists and companies creating new touring work for youth and family audiences are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria and apply.

The Collective looks to commission work that:

● Can tour nationally during the 2028-2029 season

● Has undergone initial development, such as a script reading, workshop, home-season production, or local tour

● Has not had a previous national tour

● Is created by US-based artists or companies



A virtual informational session will be held on December 9, 2026 at 1:00 pm EST; agents and artists interested in attending can register at www.tyatourdevelopment.org.

In the second funding cycle, 64 artists submitted applications to a competitive review process; 12 were chosen to present their plans to the Collective and ultimately six projects were selected to receive a combined $139,000 in commissioning support. Collective members collaboratively selected the commissioned projects and structured awards to provide meaningful support to each artist and company.

To apply, learn more, or sign up for Collective updates, interested venues, agents, artists, and touring companies should visit www.tyatourdevelopment.org

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