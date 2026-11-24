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With just under two months remaining to submit, the Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center is encouraging aspiring playwrights ages 14–18 from around the world to enter its International Young Playwrights Festival. Applications are open through January 18, 2027.

Building on the success of its inaugural Bucks County Young Playwrights Festival in 2026, Hammerstein Museum has expanded the program internationally, offering young writers everywhere an opportunity to develop their craft, share their creative voices, and experience the collaborative process of bringing a play to life.

Up to four plays will be selected for presentation in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Selected works will receive staged readings by professional actors, giving playwrights the opportunity to hear their scripts performed and receive feedback from theatre professionals.

The festival is inspired by the extraordinary mentorship between Oscar Hammerstein II and a young Stephen Sondheim at Highland Farm, Hammerstein's former home in Doylestown. When Sondheim was a teenager, he sought Hammerstein's guidance, and the legendary lyricist and librettist became an important mentor in his early development. Through this festival, the Museum continues that tradition by creating opportunities for young writers to learn, collaborate, and grow.

'When Oscar Hammerstein mentored a teenage Stephen Sondheim, he changed the course of American theatre,' said Dr. Jim DeVivo, Festival Director. 'Our Young Playwrights Festival carries that tradition forward by giving young playwrights what every artist needs: collaborators, an audience, and someone who takes their work seriously. Building on the success of our inaugural season, we are thrilled to open the program to the international community and look forward to receiving plays from young writers around the world.'

The impact of the program was evident in the experience of Edward Baniak IV, one of the winners of the 2026 inaugural festival. His play, Amidst a Ferry Halt, was presented as a staged reading by college actors.

'The Young Playwrights Competition gave me the wonderful opportunity to put my work into practice. It is such a treat to be supported as a youth in theatre,' said Baniak. 'The people I worked alongside to prepare for the staged readings were all kind and talented. The spirit I found there was a great reminder of why I love theatre. I'm so grateful for and inspired by my experience at the Oscar Hammerstein Museum.'

The International Young Playwrights Festival reflects the Museum's commitment to education, mentorship, and making creative opportunities accessible to the next generation of theatre artists.

The submission deadline is January 18, 2027. Young playwrights are encouraged to take advantage of the remaining two months to develop and submit their original one-act scripts.

For eligibility requirements, submission guidelines, and application information, visit: https://www.hammersteinmuseum.org/young-playwrights

The race is on for the Central Pennsylvania Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 18% 2 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Harrisburg 7% 3 HAIRSPRAY The Fulton Theatre 4% 4 ANNE OF GREEN GABLES -- THE MUSICAL Servant Stage Company at Lancaster Mennonite High School 4% 5 A CHORUS LINE Belmont Theatre 3% Best Play 1 DEAD INSIDE Creative Works Of Lancaster 22% 2 BAD SEED Oyster Mill Playhouse 13% 3 A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Bloomsburg theatre ensemble 4% 4 DEATH OF A SALESMAN Lebanon Community Theatre 4% 5 CHOIR BOY Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Open Stage of Harrisburg 25% 2 Oyster Mill Playhouse 10% 3 The Fulton Theatre 6% 4 Lebanon Community Theatre 5% 5 Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Ben Fankhauser - RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 14% 2 Kayla Capone Kasper - PARADE Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7% 3 Grace Young - THE PROM Lebanon Community Theatre 3% 4 Kelly Kantner - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Reading Civic Theatre 3% 5 Justin Rosenberger - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Hanover Little Theatre 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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