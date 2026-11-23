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Bryar Barborka (they/them), Dominique Rider, and Nora Brigid Monohan (she/they) have been appointed as the new Co-Directors of Breaking the Binary Theatre, effective January 1, 2027. The three will succeed Strus in the position, who announced earlier this year that they would be stepping down from the role. The concert marked Strus' final event as BTB Artistic Director, as they prepare to transition into a consulting role within the organization.

Breaking the Binary Theatre is a new work development and community-building organization supporting transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+) artists through a range of initiatives and programs, including the annual Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival each October. Founded by George Strus (they/them) in July 2022, the organization has produced more than 50 workshops and readings of new works by TNB2S+ artists.

The organization's productions include an all-TNB2S+ concert of The Drowsy Chaperone at Carnegie Hall featuring Jonathan Van Ness, Betty Who, Dylan Mulvaney, Alex Newell, and Laverne Cox, which earned a Special Recognition Award at the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Breaking the Binary Theatre also presented a three-week Off-Broadway run of Cecilia Gentili's Red Ink, starring Jes Tom, Angelica Ross, and Peppermint, which raised more than $35,000 for charities. The organization also co-produced the world premiere of Sarah Mantell's In The Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot with Playwrights Horizons.

Since its founding, Breaking the Binary Theatre has commissioned more than 50 TNB2S+ artists and hosted more than 30 community events. Its programs include a free educational Summer Intensive for emerging TNB2S+ performers, a New Musicals program focused on developing works written by and featuring TNB2S+ performers, and BTB Across America, which supports TNB2S+ artists outside New York.

The organization has also published three collections with Broadway Licensing and partnered with Playbill, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Signature Theatre, Roundabout Theatre Company, and BroadwayCon. It has held residencies at Playwrights Horizons, Williamstown Theatre Festival, and New York Stage and Film. To date, Breaking the Binary Theatre has paid more than $1 million to over 600 TNB2S+ artists.

Bryar Barborka

(they/them) is a Chicago-based, by way of Texas, dramaturg. They are one of the incoming Artistic Directors of Breaking the Binary Theatre and the Literary Manager and Casting Associate at Steppenwolf Theatre Company. They have also worked with: Second Stage Theater, The Playwrights' Center, Goodman Theatre, TimeLine Theatre Company, Teatro Vista, Definition Theatre, Redtwist Theatre, Interrobang Theatre Project, Seven Devils New Play Foundry, and the Ojai Playwrights Conference in various capacities. Production Dramaturgy credits include: Adirondack Chair Circle, Windfall, Amadeus (co-dramaturg), You Will Get Sick, a home what howls (or the house what was ravine), I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter (audio adaptation), and Wally World (Assistant Dramaturg) (Steppenwolf Theatre Company); Black Sunday, The Lifespan of a Fact (co-dramaturg) (TimeLine Theatre Company). Education: B.F.A from DePaul University.

is a Brooklyn-based director and curator whose work seeks to answer the question: “What is a world unmade by slavery?” Deploying theatre and performance as tools of Afropessimism, Dominique has developed and staged work with The Playwrights Realm, Fault Line Theatre, Ars Nova, Portland Center Stage, Portland Stage, The Bushwick Starr, The New Group, The Park Avenue Armory, The National Black Theatre, and more. Past fellowships/residencies include: Kaleidoscope Dreams, Ars Nova, The Civilians R&D, Playwrights Horizons, The Atlantic, Hi-Arts, National Black Theatre, TheaterWorks Hartford, NYSAF, BRIC Arts, Roundabout, and NAMT. Dominique is a creative producer with CLASSIX.

Nora Brigid Monahan

(she/they) is a playwright, performer, educator, arts advocate, and one of the incoming Artistic Directors of Breaking the Binary Theatre. Writing credits include the plays Aunt Jack and The Fifth of November, the solo musical DIVA: Live From Hell (music and lyrics by Alexander Sage Oyen), and musical adaptations of The Danish Girl (music by Alex Parker) and Virginia Woolf's Orlando (music and lyrics by Cynthia Saunders). An experienced administrator and nonprofit strategist, Nora has worked with The Lark, Primary Stages, Sharon Playhouse, and 3Views on Theater. She teaches at CUNY Hunter College, where she earned her MFA in Playwriting following undergraduate studies at Fordham University. At BTB, Nora is committed to moving capital directly to transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit theatremakers, advocating for authentic representation on stage and just material conditions offstage. She lives in New York with her partners, dogs, and toddler.







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