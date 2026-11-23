"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Theatre Write Now to Open Applications for Fourth Playwright Cohort in New York City
Applicants must be available to participate in person, and applications are due January 4, 2027.
Theatre Write Now is now accepting applications for its fourth playwright cohort, serving early-career New York-based artists. Theatre Write Now provides playwrights with a supportive environment to develop original theatrical works, build relationships with fellow artists, and explore new creative ideas through a community-driven development process. The program is entirely volunteer-based and free of charge to all participants.
Ten selected playwrights will participate in weekly, in-person writing sessions on Monday evenings from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, beginning January 25 and continuing through April 12, 2027. As a generative writing program, Theatre Write Now requires participants to develop entirely new theatrical works throughout the cohort while engaging in constructive peer feedback and artistic collaboration.
Following the conclusion of the writing sessions, Theatre Write Now will present a ten-week series of public developmental staged readings, with one newly generated play rehearsed and performed each week. This process provides playwrights with the opportunity to experience their work in performance while creating additional opportunities for early-career actors, directors, and other theatre artists.
All cohort meetings, rehearsals, and performances will take place in Manhattan. Applicants must be available to participate in person. Applications are due by 11:59 PM EST on January 4, 2027. Selected participants will be notified by January 18, 2027.
Interested playwrights can learn more about the program and submit their applications at www.kopcorp.art/twn-apply.
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