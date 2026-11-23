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Industry News - November 23, 2026

Broadway's labor picture sharpened over the weekend. The wardrobe union voted unanimously to authorize a strike, though none has been called, while Equity in the UK reached a first-of-its-kind agreement on AI protections for performers. Both stories are about who sets the terms as the industry's working conditions change.

Leadership is also shifting across the field. LaChanze is stepping down at Black Theatre United, new executive boards and senior hires are taking shape, and one Texas theatre has postponed a production as its executive director leaves. Alongside that, money is going into the next generation of work and into buildings, from a multi-theatre slate of new commissions to major gifts and expansions on both sides of the Atlantic.

A lighter note heading into Thanksgiving week: Broadway talent is front and center on NBC.

Industry Trends

The five-theatre Generation Now partnership revealed the final slate of commissions by BIPOC artists, including new works by Michi Barall, Dustin Tahmahkera, Ifa Bayeza and Nambi E. Kelley. (Read more)

Stage Directors and Choreographers Society elected Rob Ashford, Rachel Chavkin, and Danya Taymor as at-large Executive Board members and re-elected Michael John Garcés, Susan Stroman, and Tamilla Woodard. The union presented its President's Award for Extraordinary Service to Seret Scott at its Annual Membership Meeting. (Read more)

The Foundation for Stage Managers announced the grantees of its Fall 2026 small grants. The release names the recipients of the awards. The next grant cycle will take place in the spring of 2027. (Read more)

Black Theatre United President and Co-Founder LaChanze is stepping down from her position, concluding four years of leadership at the organization. Her successor will be announced at a later date. (Read more)

Broadway/New York

According to the Theatrical Wardrobe Union, IATSE Local 764, members unanimously voted to authorize a strike at 8:58 on Sunday, November 22, as they continue working without a contract amid unresolved negotiations with The Broadway League. No strike has been called yet, but the authorization gives Local 764’s member-led negotiating committee the authority to call a strike if necessary. The vote, held during a packed, standing-room-only meeting at the Local’s hall demonstrates the membership’s united resolve to secure a fair contract now. (Read more)

Broadway actor Sharrod Williams has been selected as the first recipient of the Publishing Journeys Grant, a partnership between the She Well Read podcast and Gatekeeper Press. The $8,500 award will support his debut LGBTQ+ contemporary romance novel. (Read more)

Seaview named Justin Klein as Chief Operating Officer and senior producer Anna Mack Pardee as the newly created Head of Theater, leading the company's largest department. Klein, a former political advisor, joins the executive leadership team and both report directly to co-founder and CEO Greg Nobile. (Read more)

Lincoln Center Theater named Naomi Weinstock Executive Director of Development, and promoted Robert Jones to Chief Brand and Strategy Officer. Weinstock joins from New York City Center. (Read more)

Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked,” “The Color Purple”) will make her debut as host of this year’s annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree on NBC. (Read more)

Everything to know about the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, including start time, performers, Broadway shows, parade route, NBC and Peacock streaming. (Read more)

Regional

San Francisco Symphony Music Director Designate Elim Chan has been named Musical America's 2027 Conductor of the Year at the 66th annual Musical America Awards. Washington National Opera artistic director Francesca Zambello was named Artist of the Year. (Read more)

Cyndi, Ronnie, and Erin McNeill gave $2 million to secure naming rights for the Wilde Cat Club at Thalian Hall in Wilmington, North Carolina. The new venue will feature a rotating stage, a coffee shop, and a martini bar in the former City Hall side of the building. (Read more)

Theatre West has named Natalie Moreno-Cason its new managing director. She will oversee operations and membership for the Los Angeles theatre company, which is celebrating its 64th year. (Read more)

The Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex held a groundbreaking ceremony for Atlantic Union Bank Convention Center West, which adds about 300,000 square feet, including a 50,000-square-foot flex hall and an 18,000-square-foot ballroom. Kerry Painter, executive director of The Complex, said the expansion is expected to be completed in 2029. (Read more)

Central Texas Theatre at Vive Les Arts Societe in Killeen, Texas, has postponed its upcoming production of Jagged Little Pill, which had been set to open in January 2027. (Read more)

Hartford Stage announced the appointment of Raiyon Hunter as Associate Artistic Director. Hunter previously served as Casting Director and Artistic Producer at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., and held positions at Children's Theatre Company and Alliance Theatre. (Read more)

International

Nick Mohammed will return to host the Olivier Awards 2027 with Cunard, the ceremony honouring London theatre. The ceremony will take place at the Royal Albert Hall. Learn more here. (Read more)

Equity has secured the first ever collective AI protections for performers in UK film and television, striking an agreement on protections for artists over their digital likeness alongside vital safeguards that prioritize human creativity in the industry. (Read more)

Cameron Mackintosh has given £2 million through the Mackintosh Foundation to Denville Hall’s £26 million Centenary Appeal. Learn more about the appeal here. (Read more)

Missed Our Last Newsletters?

Next On Stage Season 7 reveals its Top 30, The National Theatre and the UK government back 100,000 young people, and a new program teaches NYC students to produce. Plus Denise Silvey exits The Mousetrap and five cast albums earn Grammy nods. (Read more)

The Shubert Organization opens its 2027 Artistic Circle, the Black Theatre Coalition names Bree Turner, and the Tonys stay on CBS through 2032. Plus Equity’s warning on threats to UK drag artists. (Read more)

TCG names an interim director as three co-EDs exit, Michelle Terry leaves Shakespeare’s Globe, the Dramatists Guild Foundation tops $1M for the first time, and UK theatres seek touring tax relief. Plus adaptive musicals and a Title IX suit. (Read more)

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