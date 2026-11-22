Do you have a burning Broadway question? Dying to know more about an obscure Broadway fact? Broadway historian and self-proclaimed theatre nerd Jennifer Ashley Tepper is here to help with Broadway Deep Dive. BroadwayWorld is accepting questions from theatre fans like you. If you're lucky, your question might be selected as the topic of her next column!

Jennifer Ashley Tepper: When did you first become familiar with A Few Good Men and how did you get involved with this revival of the show?

Krysta Rodriguez: A Few Good Men is one of those ubiquitous works where you feel like you’ve always known it. Everyone knows, “You can’t handle the truth!” What’s funny is there are also so many people who say that but don’t realize what it’s from. They just know the line because it’s so enduring.

I became involved in the production because I had a working relationship with both Michael Arden and Lear deBessonet. I heard that my name came up in a meeting and they thought I was a good idea for the part, so I got a call—which was amazing.

What has it been like to work with Aaron Sorkin? Did he anything about the play throughout your rehearsal and preview process?

I think a lot of his work was done before we got to rehearsal. This version of the script is considerably different than the original play and the movie. We made some little changes later on. We were lucky to have a number of people who were with us to advise on accuracy. A JAG lawyer consulted with us. We had military uniform consultants. A few people worked on this who could speak to the accuracy of things. So some things that were changed were because of that. They told us that the character of Markinson would be a major, not a captain. They shared some notes on the ways that our characters would say things.

We had to keep the play set in 1989 because of the function of Guantanamo Bay in the story. It’s not the same place as it was back then. One of my first lines is about two prisoners being detained in Guantanamo Bay. We realized after a while that that wouldn’t strike an audience as unique, because that’s what Guantanamo Bay is now. So it has to be about the Marines that are stationed there, and some clarity was added to the story in that regard.

Aaron also did a lot of work on Jo, refining who she is and what her function is within the show. I think he cares a great deal for the character, because it’s based on his sister. He’s taken great care with the character and I love that.

What you shared reminds me of when South Pacific was at Lincoln Center and service members came and spoke to the cast about how the show reflected their experience. So there’s a history in that theater of similar connection over American military history.

What is your own history with Lincoln Center? Have you done workshops there? What have you experienced there as a theatergoer and an artist?

I had a long time boyfriend who was in South Pacific and for the entire run of that show, I was in In The Heights. I would get on the 1 train after my show and come meet him up here because his show was so much longer than mine, and then we’d go home together. So I was familiar with the Beaumont and Lincoln Center from that time. I saw the show so many times and loved it, but I had never worked here.

I’ve seen so many great productions at the Beaumont. I saw Jeremy Jordan in Floyd Collins, and I saw My Fair Lady. I’ve seen so many huge productions there and always loved the space. And everyone talks about the heated toilets backstage! It’s a very storied building. So I love that I get to finally be here. During South Pacific, they were still doing construction around the whole reflecting pool and grassy area so to be here now when it’s finished is very cool. It’s a joyful place to work. And the stage is big. It’s really, really big.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

I’d love to hear more about your take on your character, including how Jo is often the only woman in the room during these very intense scenes. How does that resonate with you and how do you feel it may resonate with professional women today?

I get a lot of feedback from women at the stage door who feel really excited to see someone like Jo in the show. They feel represented. They love when I take my shoes off. They’re so on board with how that feels, and it’s also something that Tom, our JAG lawyer mentioned—that everyone would be eager to get out of their uniforms at the end of the night.

I’ve noticed a lot of young women at the show. I like that they can see a character they can really relate to. It’s been fun to be in that kind of role. She’s focused and she’s so passionate. You find yourself thinking: what could I accomplish if I was as forward and bullish and unrelenting as Jo is?

There’s also a legacy of women being in these disruptive legal situations. I think about Law and Order: SVU and a lot of the television programming that involves law now. It feels like Joanne Galloway is part of that history.

Totally. Aaron didn’t have to put a woman in this play. It’s 1989 in the military and it’s called A Few Good Men. So to write one in who is in every scene and truly drives most of the action… The whole play begins because of her. There are big shoes to fill and I was lucky to meet Megan Gallagher who played Jo in the original production as well as Demi Moore who played Jo in the film. The legacy of Jo has been really fun to get to know.

In this production, you’re collaborating with your close friend Michael Arden who you previously collaborated with on Spring Awakening. Can you talk about what it’s like to work together?

We worked together on Spring Awakening and then we’ve done a couple little things with this company that we created, but this is our first time really putting up a big show together. Spring Awakening was so fast because I went as a replacement and the show was put up in two weeks when it moved from LA to New York. And it was his first time directing on Broadway. So we were all figuring it out.

To rejoin him now that he’s this incredibly celebrated, decorated director—there was a real sense of trust and relaxation. Sometimes you don’t know if you’re being led the right way and to know from the top that you’re getting led in the right way is a great feeling. You always know why Michael wants you to stand over there, because you trust that it’s a gorgeous stage picture he’s creating. There’s some beautiful light that’s going to hit you in a certain way. Especially with this show, where the set is sparse, and your character isn’t going ‘I’m just going to go get something out of the fridge’, the direction is all about the picture being created with the actors. We are the energy and the visual, and that’s really dependent on the director’s vision. It was exciting to watch Michael create that.

This is your 12th Broadway show and your third decade of starring in shows on Broadway. Is there anything you wish you could tell the Krysta who made her Broadway debut in 2004?

I really admire her because she did know a lot, actually. She was confident in what she knew. These days I live in the gray areas a lot more and I see how messiness can be useful. I’m still not always comfortable in it—I’m not one of those throw-everything-at-the-wall brave actors. I like to be fastidious. But that’s what made me a really good swing in my first Broadway show, Good Vibrations. And that doesn’t ever leave you.

I guess I would tell 2004 Krysta that there’s more to come. I got experience so quickly because after my debut, I immediately got to do the tour of The Boyfriend that Julie Andrews directed. I got to tour the country with Julie Andrews and meet my best friends. And then two years to the day that happened, I got Spring Awakening in the same theater as my Broadway debut. A lot of shows happened very quickly. I figured out that I was going to learn a lot, fall a lot, succeed every once in awhile—but that that’s not what you’re here for. You’re here to keep generating and keep being relevant and hope that people respond to what you do. People still come up to me every day and say about shows I did that were flops, “I loved that show” or “My favorite song is from that show”. “I saw you in that!” Or “That was my first Broadway show!” It’s all making an impact. To dedicate your life to the theatre is like being in a service industry with a high turnover rate. You’re getting the patrons in and out and changing the menu that you just have to hope they like it.

You touched on being a person who likes organization and structure. Do you respond to that part of Joanne’s character?

What’s funny is that it was actually the thing I was most daunted by because I don’t actually have a lot of structure in my day. I’m currently in Megan Hilty’s dressing room at It’s a Wonderful Life designing a Christmas-room for her before my show at A Few Good Men tonight. My days are crazy and varied. So what I was most daunted by was this woman who wakes up every morning at the same time, who probably runs 6 miles in the morning. That’s just not who I am. So I tried to find little ways that I could make myself a little more structured and that was helpful to me.

But I do relate to her so much. I want to be heard and understood and listened to. I might have to yell a little louder to be understood, whereas she actually made her career within a meritocracy where the more you do X, Y, and Z, the further you get. You get promoted. We just don’t have that in our business. The ways she has to get where she wants is by being unrelenting. But she’s in an arena that can hold that.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

The men in the beginning of the play are, to a degree, trying to run their day out. They’re trying to do as little as possible because they’ve learned through the years that being really assiduous doesn’t always get you where you want to go and doesn’t always make you friends. But Jo loves the minutia and the paperwork—whereas the guys are trying to skirt it and get out as quickly as possible. It’s confronting when somebody comes up to you and tells you that you could be doing your job a little better. But when she does it, it eventually makes them take action. I like being that voice in there.

And I’m confronted by that kind of thing all of the time. There are so many days where I’m like: don’t raise your hand when they ask who can tumble. Let’s figure out a way to do this that’s as easy as possible. Then you get a young person in the room who wants to do all of the things, be in all of the numbers, do everything extra. And you can either be like: ‘God, that’s so young of you’, or you can step up, take some of that, and remember you’re lucky to be here and that the things you do make a difference in the show.

I was so lucky to get to see you absolutely slaying in Chicago as Roxie earlier this year. Can you talk about what it was like to replace in a long-running production like that?

I actually saw Chicago last night. I went to see Reece Weaver, who I’ve been a fan of for a long time, as Roxie. My friend who I was with asked me how many times I’ve seen a show I’ve also been in. And the answer is: very few times! I saw The Addams Family, Spring Awakening, and Into the Woods, but usually I’m in the show I’m in until it closes. So it’s a strange experience to see the show going on. I’ve never come in late and left early.

What was really cool about coming into Chicago was that they really care about that show over there. It’s not the path of least resistance as you imagine it sometimes is for a long-running show. They are still finding ways to keep it relevant an fresh and get new audiences in there. Whatever someone might think about this climate of stunt casting, the other way to think about it is that every day, there are groups of people putting their heads together to think of how to keep this show going, how to bring new audiences to the theatre, how to give new people an opportunity here. Who could have realized what Whitney Leavitt would do for Chicago and is now doing for other shows?

It’s an exciting process and I felt really honored to be there as well as really taken care of. It was so special to learn that choreography and to hear people’s history as far as why certain things were chosen. Walter Bobbie came to see the show while I was in it. He’s still checking in and giving notes 30 years later. Michael Arden always says that as a director, the show isn’t ever frozen, it just gets confiscated from you. Imagine having a show that’s been running for 30 years but you did it at Encores! in two weeks. I can’t imagine what that situation would inspire as far as what you want to tinker with and change. And because they put so many new people in there, it’s different every night. The experience was really fun.

I had done Smash on Broadway the year before and was workshopping a new show called Starstruck, which is an Indigo Girls musical, with Beth Malone. New musicals are so special. To be able to put your stamp on something and get your own unique point of view into it is so cool. But you get this sense of the elevator doors closing and you having to get your hand in there before you’re shut out. Time is running out and you just never know whether a little change will make all the difference or ruin it. Not everything is “Comedy Tonight”. Not everything is like: we wrote one new song and it fixed everything! A lot of the time it’s: we took this one character out and then the whole thing failed. It’s so tenuous.

So to be able to be in a show that you already know works, with songs you know work, with a costume that you know looks good… I felt like I could throw myself against the walls at Chicago and they were all padded. You never ran into a jagged edge. It felt like the show could catch you wherever you went. And that makes you feel so brave as an actor.

Chicago is so meta in the way that it takes each person’s individual talents and reputation and shapes the role around them. That’s so vaudevillian, which is very true to the spirit of what Chicago is.

Totally. And everyone gets a different look. It’s not like: this is what Mark from Rent looks like. You get to be your own Roxie.

Even with so much experience, this is your first revival of a play on Broadway. I know people are asked ad nauseam about dream roles, but I’m curious specifically if there’s any other existing straight play you’d want to sink your teeth into.

I would love to do some Shakespeare. That has not come across my desk yet, and I do think it would be a great challenge. Sorkin is sort of like the modern Shakespeare. His language is Shakespearean and so is Theresa Rebeck’s, who I’ve gotten to work with a lot. The people operate at the highest level of intelligence and they speak with the utmost inertia. That’s the type of woman I love to play and I feel really comfortable in that. There’s almost iambic pentameter in both Aaron and Theresa’s work. You get to hit the audience with a brilliant, acerbic, cutting couplet at the end. I would love to try that with Ophelia or Rosalind.

You’ve also spread your wings beyond performance and started a business in recent years in the world of interior design and decorating. You’re actually working on that right in this moment!

Right this very moment. I have my associate Tyler Logan here behind me. We’re working on a fireplace right now. We go all out!

Can you talk about what first inspired your business and what excites you about this work?

The design work and the dressing room stuff are two different lanes that merge together. When I was growing up, my grandfather was a contractor. My family lives in that sort of world. When I was six years old, we bought a house that was crumbling and my mom fixed it up with my grandpa. I remember them finding a magazine and seeing a picture of a kitchen they liked and then trying to take elements of that for their own design. We laid our own tile and painted and whitewashed wood. My mom was the youngest of her siblings and the only girl and much younger than everyone. She went to work with her dad and he gave her the copper stripping tool and the spackle knife and told her to go to work. He never considered it ‘not girl’s work’. She discovered that it was something she could figure out. She was never afraid of any kind of challenge in that way and when it was my turn, I also wasn’t afraid of it.

It was also born out of necessity. We didn’t have the money to have the nice things that everyone else had so we had to get creative. We bought so many things from garage sales and thrift shops and finished them. We were doing thrift flips out of necessity before it became trendy. So when I started doing my own dressing rooms, it really came naturally to me. I was at the Lunt for The Addams Family and they asked what color I wanted my room painted. I said, “I can paint my room!” It was my first time having my own dressing room. I picked a color and went to IKEA and got all of this stuff. It was very moody and vibe-y for Wednesday. Nathan Lane hired a designer to do the beautiful room he had at the Lunt with the big windows. It was the first time I saw how far you could really go with a dressing room design. As he had things installed, he renovated the bathroom. He put a shower in. He also put in cable so you could watch TV between shows. He made it like an apartment. I was so inspired by that.

So I continued to do my own dressing rooms. Even during Into the Woods when nobody could come backstage because of COVID, I wallpapered the whole room. I found it to be really necessary for creating my character. When I did The Collaboration, I was only in about 15 minutes of the play. My nightmare would be that I spent all of my time on instagram, scrolling while waiting to go on stage. I wanted to create an immersive experience for backstage. So I bought all of these 1980s magazines and vintage 1970s furniture. I decided that my character wouldn’t have cutting edge furniture; she’d have stuff from the previous decade that someone else left on the street. I kept the design really character-driven. I would be in my room reading and writing, with my phone locked away. The dressing room became a part of my character.

When Jeremy Jordan was doing The Great Gatsby, he told me had a dressing room stipend and asked if I wanted to design his room. It sounded fun and I said yes. And the process was so low key. I would be hanging out in his dressing room working on it while he was tech-ing the show on stage. He’d come in and we’d have lunch. It was just a way to hang out. And then somebody saw what I did with his room and wanted to pitch it to press and we ended up in the New York Times.

From there, we got five different jobs immediately. That’s when I brought in Tyler because I was like: I guess we have a business here! Tyler is also a Broadway actor and had also worked for a designer before. We grew up in the same town and went to high school together so we already had a shorthand. We got all these jobs and got to work.

When Megan Hilty was doing Death Becomes Her, I ran into her on the street and she told me about how they were moving into their theater. Then shortly after, I was in midtown and I walked by the Lunt and realized that’s where Death Becomes Her was going and that Megan was going to have Nathan’s room from The Addams Family! I emailed her and was like, “Can I design your room?!” It was so special for me to be able to do that. She let us go all out. So when Megan asked us to do her It’s a Wonderful Life room, of course we said yes with no hesitation.

I don’t know how many dressing rooms we’ve done—maybe 18 to 20? It’s something like that number, in a very short amount of time.

We also do homes, hotels, and offices as well as renovations but the dressing rooms stay no matter what. There’s always a new season with a new crop of shows.

You speaking about the dramaturgical elements of the dressing room designs makes me wonder if you’ve ever thought about working in the scenic design world as well?

For some reason, the stakes feel higher in that. I would need to know a lot more in order to do scenic design. I look at what Dane Laffrey does, and see how much you need to know architecture. What I actually like more about this is how I can make an individual person feel in a space, while they’re getting into character, rather than how I can make an audience feel.

What has it been like working on your own spaces since you started your business? What is your dressing room like at the Beaumont?

The business has actually killed my vibe in regards to my own spaces! During the last two shows I’ve been in, my own dressing room has been garbage because I’ve run out of bandwidth. I’m surrounded by the work now.

It’s really interesting how that happens, because doing my own dressing rooms was an imperative to me. Even when I did Cabaret at Barrington and we only ran for three week, I still went to Target and bought a bunch of stuff and made my room look good. It was an imperative and now it’s become: I don’t want to look at another piece of decor! I’m also much more indecisive when it comes to my own spaces. And the stakes feel high now that people are looking. It feels like I’d rather just make a mess.

I had hopes for my Beaumont room. Fortunately, the Beaumont is so well appointed to begin with. There’s already a bed in there. There’s already a nice bathroom, closet space, and counter space. I don’t have to create something from scratch. Some of these 100-year-old buildings are really rough. I like to be able to transform them. But even on Smash, while I did my dressing room, I felt like I didn’t do it as well as I’ve done others. We’ll see.

That makes sense. I feel like a lot of different professionals in all fields feel like that. Like hair designers are working on their own hair last.

Exactly.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

What has the backstage energy on A Few Good Men been like? I feel like sometimes on serious dramas, there’s this need to blow off steam and play games and have jokes—or there’s the opposite where people are like: I need to retain the intensity of my performance backstage.

I think that leading up to opening, there was an intensity. The margin for error is razor thin here and the tech was so important and the words were so important and we were very much 'in it’. Then once we froze the show and opened, Michael threw a Halloween party for all of his current Broadway shows. We had vampires, robots, and marines at a Halloween party. So we got to meet the other people in the Michael Arden cinematic universe and that was really fun. Just to be able to blow off steam in that way changed the vibe. Now we’re playing Traitors at the theater so that’s lending itself to a lot of drama and intrigue. We’re getting to know people in other departments that we didn’t know as well before opening. We’re trying to keep it light. We also all get along really well; we’re lucky in that we have such a great group of people.

Do you have any pre-show rituals?

For someone who is as minorly OCD as I can be, I feel like if I had too many rituals, then I’d freak out if I couldn’t complete them every night. In some ways, I feel like it’s more important to be able to do the show even when the cat’s throwing up, you know? You have to just always be able to do it. I exercise that muscle a bit more than the ritual muscle. But I do like to have a good dance party before a show. And I do backstage traditions, like when you pass the same person at the same time every night and come up with a little handshake. There’s a moment in the show where Nick Blaemire and Tom Blyth look off stage and I’m standing there, waiting to go on. There’s nowhere else for me to go except exactly where they’re looking. So I’ll do a little wave or bring someone else in the area so we can do a little dance move. Those things I find more fun to cultivate than pre-show rituals on my own. I always want to be part of the group.

I’ve always loved the lore that Aaron Sorkin wrote parts of A Few Good Men on cocktail napkins while he was bartending at the Palace in his 20s. Which I use as an excuse to ask you—have you ever had any day jobs where you felt like you had to balance being an actor with other work?

Not really in that way. I’m very lucky. I worked retail when I was in high school and college to make money, but I wasn’t really professionally working then. Once I started working professionally, my side jobs became concerts or teaching—things that still had to do with what I was pursuing. It’s really now that I’m having to juggle other jobs, with the design work. It’s not easy to do. I’m lucky that I got to focus on acting when I was younger and didn’t have to moonlight in service jobs. I was able to keep going with my night job.

Do you have any design dream jobs?

I love unconventional remodels, like turning an old school into a home or a church into a restaurant. I have long-term dreams and hopes of being a micro-hotelier with small properties and events. There were many years where I was trying to do that in earnest or start a non-profit, buy some property upstate and make it somewhere where people could do writer’s retreats. We have all of this infrastructure for that, but it’s all really summer camp-y, and what if we could make a luxury version of that, where people do their best work because the food is great and the accommodations are comfortable? I’ve tried to raise money to do something like that but it’s a lot of work, and I still like to dedicate myself mostly to acting. But if there was a world where a business partner wanted to come on board and we could do it together, that would be the next phase of my design dream.

We’ve been so lucky to have some Broadway theaters, such as the Hudson, come back to life after many years of being defunct. I guess this is my dream for you, but if we get another theater back, I’d love to see you be involved in the backstage and dressing room design.

I actually did get to do some work related to that. In my spare time during Smash, I interviewed to work at an architecture firm, and for about a year, I worked there. They are the firm that is in charge of the remodel for the Imperial. So while I was doing Smash at that theater, I was also planning what its new backstage area would look like. I was able to give my point of view, which is very unique in that area. During one staff meeting, while presenting new ideas for the facade and the lobby, I made a case for keeping the ghosts.

You can’t get rid of the ghosts. You don’t want to feel like everything is brand new. If that was the point, then you could just go to Cleveland or Portland. You could go see a beautiful new theater anywhere in the country. People come to Broadway because of the history. Because these are the theaters we’ve had for a century and we use them in unique and interesting ways. They need to feel modular in that way.

We can’t tie theaters to a specific place in time. We have to feel the palimpsest of the pages being turned throughout the years. I felt very proud of being able to plead my case for the ghosts.

That also speaks to why it’s so important to have someone who has worked in these theaters doing this other job in them now. You understand things in a way that’s unique.

Going back to A Few Good Men, what has been the biggest challenge of the role? And is there anything else you’d want to share that you’ve discovered about your character through the process?

The biggest challenge has been to add layers to her. I hope I’ve done that. The way I read her, she just doesn’t quit. At one point, I got a note from Michael to find the moments when she gets knocked down, when she can’t be as competent as she’d like to be. When does she have imposter syndrome? When can you not take Jo at her word about how confident and right she is all the time? When is she faking it and when does she really mean it? It’s been really fun to figure that out. It took awhile. First, I had to find her confidence. Then I had to find her nerves, her imposter syndrome. I continue to work through that as we go.

Is there anything coming up next for you that you’re excited about?

We’re continuing our work with Starstruck, which is really exciting. A very fun off-Broadway theater is going to let us have a reading and see if they want to produce it. That’s really exciting for the life of a brand new musical. I’m looking forward to seeing the new draft and what we’re going to do with the show next.

On January 10, we close A Few Good Men and who knows what I’ll have coming up next by that point. I have so many fun little side jobs I’ve been getting to do in the design world. I’m getting to do some episodes of Line of Fire, working with Josh Safran again. That set has been a joy to get to go to. I’ve been doing work on that show through the months I’ve been in Chicago, Starstruck, and now A Few Good Men, and they’ve been so supportive about working around my show schedule. They love that they have to get me wrapped by 4pm so I can go be Roxie Hart on Broadway. Tommy O’Brien, who plays Micah on the show, has become my pal and has come to see A Few Good Men twice. It’s been really lovely being a part of Line of Fire. I’m grateful to be back on NBC and to get to do some TV around the theatre. I’ve also been able to go do concerts and travel the world with Disney. I’m hoping those things continue in the new year.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone