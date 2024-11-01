TOTALLY NORMAL to Have Industry Reading Presentations at OPERA America

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Industry Reading Presentations of TOTALLY NORMAL: A Co-Dependent Trans Friendship Musical will be held November 8-10 at Opera America's Marc A. Scorca Hall in Manhattan.

Tabitha and Squid are broke stoner roommates who do everything together-like running the illegal, weed-fueled Hotbox Salon out of their apartment in Oakland, CA. Can their business survive Squid's problem drinking, Tabitha's risky hookup with their building's super, and the everyday struggles of working class trans life? No spoilers, but it's gonna get messy!

In this brand new show, trans people aren't punchlines-they deliver punchlines. Combining the spirit of groundbreaking queer musicals like Falsettos and Fun Home with the broad, raunchy humor of Avenue Q, TOTALLY NORMAL is a loving, hilarious tribute to the humor and humanity at the heart of trans friendships. The book is by Kelly Anneken and Reina Bracha, Lyrics by Bracha, and Music by Matt Fukui Grandy and Bracha.

Led by Director Mika Kauffman (Civility of Albert Cashier, Turning Krasniqi), with Music Direction by Sid Quinsaat (The Red Shades) and Stage Management by Hannahjo Anderson (The End of the Party Line), the cast features Blanca Del Loco (The Valley of the Shadow), Ellie van Amerongen (Fun Home), Sushma Saha (1776 on Broadway), Sar Burke (Renaissance Man), Sam Nackman (Book of Mormon US Tour), and Sammy Overton (The Wolves).

Free tickets are available on Eventbrite: http://bit.ly/3NBuGGd. Learn more about the show at www.totallynormalmusical.com.

TOTALLY NORMAL at Marc A. Scorca Hall, Opera America (330 7th Ave, 7th floor, NY, NY, 10001)

Friday, November 8 @ 7 PM

Saturday, November 9 @ 8 PM

Sunday, November 10 @ 5 PM

Comments





