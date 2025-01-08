Prospect Musicals Reveals 2025 Musical Theater Lab Cohort

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prospect Musicals has announced the writing teams for their 2025 Musical Theater Lab, titled JUMP CUT: Utsav Bhargava & Meredith Brandt; Letitia Bullard & Nathan Leitão; Stephanie L. Carlin; Antonio Del Valle; Danielle Koenig & Asher Muldoon; Andy Li & Jillian Ohayon; April Dae Okpwae; Sarah Rossman & Sequoia Sellinger; and Joël René Scoville & Ammon Taylor.



Works generated will be presented in a one-night-only, concert-style public performance on Thursday February 20 at 7:30pm at Symphony Space (2537 Broadway, NYC) in the Peter J. Sharp Theater. Tickets are now available and can be purchased at ProspectMusicals.org.



Each year, Prospect's Musical Theater Lab brings together writing teams to create short musicals in response to a curated assignment. The 6-week program features in-person writer meetings, workshop rehearsals, and culminates in a public presentation of the new works generated through the lab process.



As Prospect is in the midst of celebrating the company’s 25th year of producing new work, this year's Lab — titled JUMP CUT — will have a central theme of time, and how change occurs over time. From dawn to dusk, the Renaissance to the Roaring ‘20s, or 11:01 to 11:30, each writing team will randomly be assigned a length of time and asked to create a short musical which jumps through time to create narrative arc, character growth, and discovery.



The Lab concert will be directed by Prospect’s Associate Artistic Director, Dev Bondarin, and the program is co-curated by Bondarin and Producing Artistic Director Cara Reichel. Additional team information, including casting, will be announced shortly.



Single tickets are $30 (price includes a $5/ticket facility fee) and may be obtained through online purchase at www.ProspectMusicals.org.



Prospect’s Musical Theater Lab is made possible in part by a project support from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.



For more information, please visit www.ProspectMusicals.org.



