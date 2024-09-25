Play On Shakespeare Reveals Fall 2024 Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Building upon Play On Shakespeare's mission to enhance the understanding of Shakespeare's plays in performance, Play On Podcasts bring timeless tales directly to modern audiences. The series – presented by Next Chapter Podcasts in partnership with Play On Shakespeare – has released Macbeth, Pericles, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Coriolanus amongst various other titles over the last few years.

Play On Podcasts recently won two Signal Awards – for Best Original Music/Score (Gold) and for Best Scripted Fiction (Silver). Play On Podcasts also recently won at The Ambies – for Best Original Score and Music Supervision [Lindsay Jones for Othello].

This fall, Play On Podcasts releases Julius Caesar in a modern verse translation by Shishir Kurup. Episode 1 will drop on October 14.

Coriolanus

Presented by Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Portland Center Stage

Produced in association with upstart crow collective and Play On Shakespeare

Now through October 13

Translation: Sean San José

Adaption and Direction: Rosa Joshi

Location: Thomas Theatre [Ashland, OR]

When civil unrest wracks Rome as the famine-ravaged underclass battle the ruling elite, a war hero steps into the spotlight to serve his nation—only to turn on it and seek its overthrow. Shakespeare's rarely produced tragedy comes to visceral life in a powerful, movement-focused production featuring a cast of female and non-binary actors.

More information here.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Great Lakes Theater in partnership with Idaho Shakespeare Festival

October 4 - 27

Translation: Jeff Whitty

Direction: Sara Bruner

Location: Great Lakes Theater - Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square [Cleveland, OH]

An exhilarating night of midsummer madness, this magical comedy brims with mistaken identity, mismatched lovers, and mischief-making fairies. This modern verse translation of Shakespeare's comic masterpiece ensnares two pairs of lovers and a rustic troupe of would-be actors in a forest full of comedic adventure. A Midsummer Night's Dream is a joyful celebration of love lost, transformed, and restored that casts a powerfully pleasing spell.

More information here.

The Winter's Tale

Presented by 1623 Theatre Company

December 6 - January 11

Translation: Tracy Young

Adaptation and Direction: Ben Spiller

Location: Attenborough Arts Centre (throughout December) [Leicester, UK]

Location: Derby Theatre Studio (throughout January) [Derby, UK]

It's the toughest winter ever in Sicilia Court, a rundown council estate still waiting to be leveled up. High costs and low wages mean cold homes, hungry stomachs, and desperate minds. It's impossible for anyone to hold their nerve here. When the king of the estate accuses his wife of cheating, he shames her in public and threatens anyone who dares to challenge him. As jealousy and rage spiral out of control, unthinkable cruelty takes over the estate and everything falls apart. Is there any hope that the truth will out, and will the community ever recover? The Winter's Tale is co-created by a team of Deaf, disabled, LGBTQ+, global majority, neurodivergent, and working-class theater-makers.

More information here.

ACMRS Press [Arizona Center for Medieval and Renaissance Studies] has released all of Play On Shakespeare's translations in print (39 titles).

Play On Shakespeare's DEMOS project is available on YouTube. The DEMOS project is a series of vibrant, short films that demonstrate side-by-side performances of Shakespeare's original text and the modern translations featuring extraordinarily talented actors with a wealth of experience performing Shakespeare.

MORE ON PLAY ON SHAKESPEARE:

Play On Shakespeare is a non-profit company promoting and creating contemporary modern translations of Shakespeare's plays. Play On Shakespeare partners with artists and organizations across the globe to deliver and advocate for these translations through theatrical productions, podcasts, and publications. For more information, visit playonshakespeare.org. Play On Shakespeare is made possible through the generous support of the Hitz Foundation.

Comments





