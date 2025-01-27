Play On Shakespeare Appoints New Leadership

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Play On Shakespeare has appointed a new Interim Executive Director, Taylor Bailey, and has announced a suite of new initiatives designed to support and celebrate contemporary explorations and performances of Shakespeare.

Play On Shakespeare began with a founding mission to commission a diverse set of today’s most exciting playwrights to translate Shakespeare’s plays into modern verse. With the publication of the last of the original commissions, Play On Shakespeare is entering its next chapter of exploration into Shakespeare.

Bailey has served in various leadership roles at Play On Shakespeare since 2019, including Producing Director. Under Bailey’s leadership the organization will be continuing its work of partnering with theater producers, funding Shakespeare performance, and commissioning modern-verse translations to support the global Shakespeare community.

Play On Shakespeare co-founder and former President, Dr. Lue Douthit, will helm a new department at Play On Shakespeare with a focus on research, education, and engaging dramaturgy in the support of modern Shakespeare practice. As Director of Research & Practice, Douthit will focus on the expansion of workshops, education initiatives, and dramaturgical curriculum in-residence designed to assist theater practitioners and educators as they develop their work. Since 2012, Douthit has stewarded the company and expanded the original project into a nonprofit organization with productions, workshops, research, and educational programs worldwide. Her combined expertise as a dramaturg, researcher, and educator will drive the new department toward success, advocating for accessibility of Shakespeare in rehearsal and classrooms across the globe. Douthit will be joined by Summer Martin as Associate Director of Research and Practice.

The organization’s new direction ensures Play On Shakespeare continues to be a vibrant hub for the artistic exploration of Shakespeare’s works and celebration of new artists. Audiences and partners can anticipate a deepened commitment to partnerships under Sally Cade Holmes’ direction as Director of Partnerships. Sally Cade has worked closely with Play On as a consulting producer for over a decade in addition to her continued producing work spanning both the commercial and non-profit theatre spaces. And while all 39 original commissions are now available in print, there is a possibility for new commissions on the horizon.

Play on Shakespeare has also added a new Director of Marketing, MaryJayne Zemer, and is preparing to welcome a new Social Media Manager to support the organization's expanded programs.

Comments





