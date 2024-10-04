Photos: Prospect Musicals' 25th Anniversary Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prospect Musicals hosted their 25th Anniversary Gala on Monday, September 30th at The Edison Ballroom. Check out photos below!

The attendees included Tony Award winner Nikki M. James(Suffs, The Book of Mormon), Princeton Triangle Club alumna Michelle McGorty, and Tony Award winner Priscilla Lopez (A Chorus Line) will present, with special performances from a line up that includes Tony Award nominee Stephen Bogardus(Falsettos), Bandits on the Run (Adrian Blake Enscoe, Sydney Torin Shepherd, Regina Strayhorn), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Diane Phelan (Into the Woods), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future), Helen J Shen (Maybe Happy Ending),and more.

Prospect Musicals’ 25th Anniversary Gala honored three extraordinary members of the theatre community with the third annual Muse Awards: Tony Award-winning director and actor Michael Arden (Parade, Maybe Happy Ending), arts advocate and author Kendall Crolius, and Tony Award recipient Baayork Lee (A Chorus Line).

Drama Desk Award winner Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade, The Phantom of the Opera) and Jaygee Macapugay (Suffs, Here Lies Love) co-hosted the event. Additional performers included LaDonna Burns, Kimberley Chatterjee, Steven Eng, Tymothee Harrell, Devin Ilaw, Charlotte Kunesh, Gaea Lawton, Asher Muldoon, and Jasmine Sharma.

Photo Credit: Laurel Hinton

