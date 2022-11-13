BroadwayHD and Don Roy King Hold Panel at the American Theatre Critics Association Conference







On Friday, November 11, 2022, the American Theatre Critics Association or ATCA held an in-person and reseated conference in New York City. This featured a variety of panels, activities, and tours including the new Broadway Museum that opens later this week! The weekend was designed to help writers reconnect after the pandemic in person and reseated for a weekend of educational and bonding experiences.

One of those panels featured a pro-shooting session with BroadwayHD founders and principals including three-time Tony Award Winner and president of the Drama League Bonnie Comley and six-time Tony Award Winning and president of BroadwayHD, Mr. Broadway, Stewart F. Lane. In addition, thirteen-time Emmy-winning director of Saturday Night Live and actor Don Roy King was also present at the panel. Comley, Lane, and King were at the ATCA panel to give insights and explain the behind the scene process of how pro-shoots are created, and their place in the industry. The panel was moderated by playwright and journalist, Lou Harry.

Bonnie Comley says, "watching filmed or digital versions of theater online or in a movie theater is not a replacement for the live theater-going experience; it is just another way for theater fans to engage with an art form they love. Audiences can go to the theater to watch in-person or stay home and stream BroadwayHD or both!"

One of the main messages all three panelists were trying to convey is that the digital capture is not a replacement for live theatre, but rather a tool for people to use who cannot physically make it to a theater because of location. In addition, Pro-shoots are another way to advertise broadway and get more people to be "in the room where it happens!" If audiences see how to fun a show through a pro shoot, it very well may convince them to go to the theatre next time instead!

Stewart F. Lane also says, "one of the biggest challenges for marketing and publicizing filmed Broadway shows is that the stage-to-screen genre falls between the cracks. Theater critics don't traditionally review filmed Broadway shows because they consider the product a tv show or film. And television and movie critics don't traditionally review the captures because they consider it theater."

Not only did many of the critics at the conference come out of the panel with a better understanding and appreciation for digital captures, but hopefully they do understand how pro-shoots work hand in hand with live theater, rather than as a replacement or a competitor. Many of the critics also seemed enthusiastic to review future live captures after the panel concluded.

https://www.broadwayhd.com

https://americantheatrecritics.org

Stewart F. Lane, Jesse Green & Don Roy King

Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, Lou Harry & Don Roy King

The Audience and Panelists

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky