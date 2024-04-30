Irene Gandy, Aisha Jackson and DeDe Ayite Will Be Honored at 3rd Annual Black Women On Broadway Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









The Black Women on Broadway Awards will return for their third annual event on June 10 at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in New York City, Deadline reports.

The event will honor Irene Gandy, Aisha Jackson and Dede Ayite.

Black Women on Broadway began as an Instagram account in June 2020, and is led by Danielle Brooks, Amber Iman and Jocelyn Bioh.

Read the original story on Deadline.

Black Women On Broadway recognizes the achievements of women of color above and below the line in theater and provided an important space for the community to connect with one another and raise awareness for the many contributions our community is making on Broadway.

Play Broadway Games

Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia? Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank! How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends. Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!





