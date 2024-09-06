Off-Broadway League Will Continue 'The Producer's Edge' Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Off-Broadway League will continue “The Producer’s Edge,” an educational initiative that aims to empower theatre makers and industry professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to excel in the dynamic world of Off-Broadway producing.

The two newly announced seminars will address the changing shape of the industry by shedding light on existing and emerging challenges and the ways in which the industry is working to evolve and empower future generations of theatremakers. They will be presented by the Off-Broadway League’s Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Justice Committee .

Seminar 1 (Thursday, September 19): "Ever Evolving: The Next Generation of Theatre Makers" - The New York Times recently stated that Off-Broadway is “back in business” with audiences who are often younger, more local and more diverse; a reflection of the theatre makers coming up who are helping to create the work. Join us on September 19th for a discussion with the next generation that will focus on each panelist and how they have forged their own path and defined their own narrative throughout their careers.

Panelists: Jesse Cameron Alick, Co-Director, HERE; Miranda Gohh, Founder, Theatre Producers of Color; Kari Olmon, Associate Artistic Director, Page 73; Carmen A. Quiñones, Producing Associate, Hugo Six

Moderator: Taylor Barfield, Freelance Dramaturg and Artistic Consultant

Seminar 2 (Thursday, October 17): "Ever Evolving: Building Systems and Resources" - A new generation of arts leaders are reshaping the Off-Broadway landscape through their advocacy and resource building initiatives. From innovative resource sharing hubs to fellowship programs creating new opportunities, this panel will dive into the creation of these systems and the individuals making them happen.

Panelists: Njeri Baker, Education Manager, Theatrical Workforce Development Program, Roundabout Theatre Company; Cindy Tsai, Communications Associate, Producer Hub

Moderator: Victoria Detres, Program Manager, RISE Theatre Directory

*All panelists subject to change

"We are thrilled to continue ‘The Producer’s Edge’ with the ‘Ever Evolving’ seminars, highlighting our dedication to both fostering new voices and strengthening the infrastructure that supports them,” said Casey York, President of the Off-Broadway League. “These panels are a reflection of our belief that the future of theatre thrives on innovation and collaboration, driving the evolution of Off-Broadway towards a more equitable and vibrant future.”

Each session will take place at the Theater Center, 210 W. 50th Street, New York, NY 10019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm and will be followed by a happy hour to allow attendees to network.

To register, interested participants can visit OffBroadway.com/events. Each session is free to members of the Off-Broadway League and $25/seminar for non-members. Non-members are encouraged to consider a General Membership to the Off-Broadway League in order to access members-only resources and activities. General Membership is free for the first year of membership, and $25 annually starting the second year, with no obligation to renew. General Members include Associates, Assistants, and others wish to dive deeper into the activities and processes of the Off-Broadway League.

About the Off-Broadway League: The Off-Broadway League is a non-profit trade association representing the interests of Off-Broadway theatre producers and professionals. Committed to supporting the vitality and growth of Off-Broadway theatre, the League provides resources, advocacy, and promotion to strengthen the Off-Broadway community and its impact on the cultural landscape.

