New York Theatre Workshop Announces Additional FOR THE CULTURE Events For A KNOCK ON THE ROOF

New York Theatre Workshop has announced additional details for their For The Culture Series for A Knock on the Roof, written by Khawla Ibraheem (London-Jenin), and directed by Obie Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Oliver Butler (What the Constitution Means to Me).

A co-production with piece by piece productions, A Knock on the Roof is presented in partnership with Under the Radar and began previews January 10, 2025, at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street), with opening night set for January 27, for a limited run through February 16, 2025.

Set the timer. The everyday existence of a mother during a sweltering summer vacation: prepare meals, pack the bag, run the drill, repeat. With a dry wit and the determination of an Olympian, Mariam meticulously practices for the run of her life—the dreaded knock on the roof. Written by and starring Khawla Ibraheem, this unforgettable new play about obsession, survival and everyday life in Gaza is directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and Obie Award winner Oliver Butler (What the Constitution Means to Me).

Through their For The Culture Series (FTC), NYTW seeks to bridge the gap between the world we know and the world we are actively striving to build – where we harness the power of theatre to deepen human connections by learning and growing from the lived experiences of each other; connect through art, shared customs, traditions and heritage(s); and where we amplify artists and work by traditionally underrepresented groups or individuals, creating access to the Workshop for historically marginalized communities in order to build and sustain authentic relationships with our fellow community members and theatergoers.

For the Culture affinity events will be held on select dates and will include the following:

ForeWords: Historical and Cultural Context Surrounding A Knock On The Roof – January 24

Explore the historical events that inspired A Knock on the Roof in this illuminating pre-show conversation. Gain deeper insight into the play's setting and its connection to the broader socio-political landscape. This event is co-sponsored by the Middle East and Middle Eastern American Center at CUNY Graduate School. Please note that this event is accessed by climbing three flights of stairs, and the building is not equipped with an elevator.

Masterclass with Khawla Ibraheem – Friday January 31

Join us for an exclusive masterclass with Khawla Ibraheem, a writer, director, and performer from the Golan Heights. In this session, Khawla will delve into the creative process behind her acclaimed solo piece A Knock on the Roof. She will share her approach to blending storyline and dramaturgy in theatre, offering insights into her artistic vision. Please note this event has limited capacity, stairs will be required to access the event, and the building is not equipped with an elevator.

Masterclass with Oliver Butler — Wednesday February 5

Step behind the scenes with director Oliver Butler as he shares his experience directing one-person shows. Discover the intricate collaboration between directors and solo artists and learn how raw ideas evolve into full-length stage work. This masterclass is for directors, writers and actors interested in creating their own work. Come prepared to write and possibly share in the room. Please note this event has limited capacity, stairs will be required to access the event, and the building is not equipped with an elevator.

MENA CULTURE JAM—Sunday February 9

Noor x MENA Artists Initiative Gathering—Breaking Bread

Tatreez + The Art of Resistance 101—Palestinian Embroidery Workshop with Sam Sundos

Join us for a post-show MENA gathering with Noor Theatre and MENA Artists Initiative! Celebrate community with delicious food, heartfelt stories, and meaningful connections. After breaking bread, join textile artist Sam Sundos to learn about the history and importance of Palestinian textiles. Sam will guide attendees through an introduction to Palestinian resistance through the art of Tatreez.

This beginner level course will educate students not only on the craft but also on its origins, focusing on the history of its use as a form of resistance against occupying forces. In this 2-hour course, students will be provided with a Aida cloth, tapestry needles, thread and 2 motifs, as well as a translation of various other motifs for those looking to dive deeper into this resilient craft. Through the lens of Palestinian resistance and storytelling, students will walk away with a greater understanding of not only a new skill but of a people's fight for liberation. Sign-up is first-come, first-served, and will be open at the beginning of the gathering event. There are a limited number of seats for the workshop.

Please note that both parts of this event are accessed by climbing steps/stairs, and the building is not equipped with an elevator.

Savor the Story: An Evening of Food & Drink Inspired by Theatre – Monday February 17

Inspired by the powerful storytelling in A Knock on the Roof, we're continuing the conversation with a gathering that celebrates the rich culinary traditions of Palestine and Bilad El Sham. Enjoy a live Manakeesh Station, flavorful dishes, vibrant music, and meaningful connections in an intimate setting. Let's come together to reflect on the themes of the play and celebrate culture through food. This event is presented in collaboration with Cinemixologist, known for crafting drinks inspired by films. For this evening, their signature cocktails and mocktails will be thoughtfully inspired by the play itself. Registration for this event is available here. Please note that this event is accessed by climbing three flights of stairs, and the building is not equipped with an elevator.

Previously announced For The Culture events include:

AfterWords: Solo Work – Thursday January 23

Dive into the artistry of solo performance with a discussion with a member of the A Knock on the Roof team and NYTW artist Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me). Explore how solo creators transform ideas into compelling narratives, from the first draft to the spotlight on stage.

Shoptalk – Wednesday February 5

Join us for a book club-style conversation with audience members led by an NYTW teaching artist and a community partner. This panel is co-sponsored by the Middle East and Middle Eastern American Center at CUNY Graduate School.

AfterWords: Caregiving – Thursday February 6

Join us for a thought-provoking conversation exploring themes of caregiving reflected in theatrical pieces with NYTW artists with NYTW artists Martyna Majok (Sanctuary City, Cost of Living), Mona Pirnot (I Love You So Much I Could Die), and a member of the A Knock on the Roof team.

Shoptalk – Wednesday February 12

Join us for a book club-style conversation with audience members led by an NYTW teaching artist and a community partner. This panel is co-sponsored by the Middle East and Middle Eastern American Center at CUNY Graduate School.

A Knock on the Roof features scenic design by Frank J Oliva (This Beautiful Future), lighting design by Oona Curley (someone spectacular), music & sound design by Rami Nakhleh (The Father), and projection design by Hana S. Kim (Summer, 1976). Lisa McGinn (On Beckett) is the Production Stage Manager.

A Knock on the Roof is a co-production with piece by piece productions and is presented in partnership with the 20th edition of Under the Radar (Mark Russell, Founding Director; Meropi Peponides & Kaneza Schaal, Co-Directors; ArKtype, Festival Producer).

The performance schedule for A Knock on the Roof is as follows:

Through February 2: Tuesday through Friday at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm & 7pm. Exceptions: there will be no performance on Tuesday January 28.

Beginning February 4: Tuesday through Friday at 7pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm & 7pm. Exceptions: there will be no 7pm performance on Sunday February 9.

Single tickets for A Knock on the Roof begin at $30 and vary by performance date and time. Tickets are available at NYTW.org or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475.

In order to provide access to those in their surrounding community and those with income limitations, NYTW offers a number of Radical Access ticketing programs, including CHEAPTIX, an affordable ticket program. At the first two performances of every NYTW production, tickets are sold to the general public for just $25. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, online at NYTW.org or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475. Standard ticketing fees apply.

Additionally, a $25 day-of CHEAPTIX RUSH will be available for young people, seniors, artists and Lower East Side residents. Rush tickets are subject to availability and are sold cash-only, limit two per person. Proper identification is required for all rush tickets. Youth (ages 25 and under) and seniors (ages 65+) may present an ID indicating date-of-birth; Artists may present an ID and a program or union card; Lower East Side residents may present an ID that includes your address.

NYTW's 10 Bucks X 10 Blocks ticketing initiative allows local residents who live in a 10-block radius of NYTW to register to purchase $10 tickets in the front row for any Saturday or Sunday performance. A map depicting the area in question can be found here. Registration is open now and tickets are currently available to performances of A Knock on the Roof. To register and for more information, visit nytw.org/10x10.

Launching in January 2025, Radical Access for Local Families (RALF) is a new program designed to help cover the expense and labor of arranging childcare and theatre tickets. RALF will feature a “pay-what-you-can” pricing model and on-site childcare at designated performances in partnership with PAAL and Broadway Babysitters. For audience members who are breast/chest feeding and need a space to nurse, pump or keep some milk cold, NYTW will find a private space at their Administrative Offices next door to the NYTW theatre. To be notified about RALF performances and for more information, visit nytw.org/ralf.

