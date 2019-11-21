Music Theatre International Acquires Worldwide Licensing Rights to CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has secured worldwide licensing rights to the Broadway musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Based on the famous novel by Roald Dahl, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features an original score composed by Marc Shaiman with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray) and a book by David Greig. The score also pays homage to the Leslie Bricusse/Anthony Newley score from the 1971 film with songs from the Motion Picture including "Candy Man," "I've Got a Golden Ticket," "Oompa Loompa Song," and "Pure Imagination."

The show, which stays true to Roald Dahl's delicious tale, encourages audiences to enter a world of pure imagination as they follow the story of Charlie Bucket, the young boy whose life changes forever the moment he discovers the fifth and final Golden Ticket. Complete with Oompa-Loompas, chocolate waterfalls and of course the wondrous Willy Wonka, it charts the delightful and (occasionally frightful) fates of the five Golden Ticket winners as they embark on a journey through Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.

Produced in the West End and on Broadway by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and Neal Street Productions, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory opened in London in June of 2013 and in New York City in April 2017. The National Tour launched in Buffalo on September 21, 2018, with a new leg of the tour beginning on January 1, 2020 in Miami.

"We are so excited that MTI will be representing our musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," said creators Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. "As they have proven to us on our previous shows (Hairspray and Catch Me If You Can) Freddie Gershon and his team are all like Willy Wonka, doing all they can to make sure that people all over the world can taste the most scrumdiddlyumptious (yet nutritious!) treat that is Musical Theatre. Whether you are like Charlie Bucket or perhaps a bit of a Veruca Salt, MTI can deliver what you want...now!"

Bookwriter David Greig commented, "I loved working on Roald Dahl's Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, and I can't wait to share the work around the world. It's a story about a poor boy, in hard times, who stays true to his values of kindness and imagination, and who ends up winning the best prize of all. It's shot through with Dahl's wit and wickedness and the wonderful creation of Wonka, himself. It's a story that reflects everyone. I'm so excited it will continue to have life."

Drew Cohen, MTI's President and CEO remarked, "This long-awaited version of Roald Dahl's story happily delivers in every way, pleasing loyalists of the book and of the film alike, while offering a fresh, new take on the material. With a heart-warming--and raucously funny--script and score, and plum roles for every type of performer, Charlie is destined to quickly become a ubiquitous staple in the world of musical licensing. Get your Oompa-Loompas ready!"

For more information about MTI and licensing, please visit mtishows.com or email licensing@mtishows.com

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting schools as well as amateur and professional theatres from around the world the rights to perform the largest selection of great musicals from Broadway and beyond. MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these shows to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 70,000 theatrical organizations in the US and in over 60 countries worldwide.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City (mtishows.com), with additional offices in London (MTI Europe: mtishows.co.uk, mtishows.eu), and Melbourne (MTI Australasia: mtishows.com.au).







