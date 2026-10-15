Matthew Broderick, Jim Parsons, Ali Louis Bourzgui and More to Join ONLY MAKE BELIEVE Gala

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Only Make Believe has revealed the honorees and performers for its 27th Anniversary Gala. The signature event will take place on Monday, November 9th at the historic Walter Kerr Theatre, honoring champions of philanthropy and raising vital funds for its transformative programming for children.

Only Make Believe will present The James Hammerstein Award to multi-platinum singer-songwriter Rob Thomas and philanthropist Marisol Thomas, recognizing their profound influence and steadfast commitment to service

“Rob and Marisol Thomas have spent their lives using their platform to lift others up, and their generosity reflects everything this evening stands for,” said Tamela Aldridge, CEO of Only Make Believe. “At Only Make Believe, we believe every child deserves an invitation to play, to be heard and to be the star of the show. This Gala celebrates the people who help us extend that invitation to thousands more children.”

Established in 2004 and named in honor of theatre director and producer James Hammerstein, the late husband of Only Make Believe founder Dena Hammerstein, the award recognizes visionaries who embody a profound commitment to philanthropy, advocacy and the transformative power of the arts. The Thomases join past recipients including Dame Anna Wintour, Brooke Shields, Kathie Lee Gifford, David Bryan and OMB CEO Tamela Aldridge.

The Clay Stefanki Award will be presented to 7-year-old Hazel Estrin, a student at Tribeca Prep School, celebrating her inspiring involvement with Only Make Believe. Named in memory of professional actor Clay Stefanki, who died of brain cancer in 2020 at age 33, the award was established in partnership with tennis champion Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker. It recognizes children who embody Clay's spirit by sharing the gifts of joy, theatre and creativity with their communities.

Only Make Believe will also celebrate members of the OMB Circle of Honorees, a distinguished community of individuals who have been previously recognized for their commitment to the mission and impact on Only Make Believe. Among the distinguished members of the Circle who will be joining us at the Gala are two-time Tony Award-winning playwright and lyricist Joe DiPietro, Kimberley D. Harris (Executive Vice President of Comcast Corporation and General Counsel of NBCUniversal), and Adam Meshel (Head of Legal, Citi; General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Citibank, N.A.).

The Star studded lineup includes appearances and performances from 4 Time Emmy Award winner, Golden Globe winner & Tony Award nominee Jim Parsons; Supermodel, Television Host & Fashion Icon Coco Rocha; Vogue Magazine Senior Editor Chloe Schama; Tony Award winner Ali Louis Bourzgui; Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Lena Hall; Schmigaddon!'s Jess LeProtto; Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan; High School Musical The Musical The Series star Kate Reinders; Masquerade and Hamilton star Nik Walker. The evening will also include a special reunion performance from The Producers with two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar. Directed by Brad Oscar with Musical Direction by Steven Jamail.

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