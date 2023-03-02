Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MacDowell Awards Spring-Summer Fellowships to 142 Artists

Fifty-two percent of the incoming artists-in-residence self-identify as artists of color and 76 percent will be first-time Fellows.

Mar. 02, 2023  


MacDowell will welcome 142 artists from 23 states, Washington, D.C., and 11 countries for spring and summer residencies. These Fellowships at the nation's first artist residency program were granted from a pool of 1,822 applications from 54 different countries and every state except Hawaii. Fifty-two percent of the incoming artists-in-residence self-identify as artists of color and 76 percent will be first-time Fellows.

MacDowell's mission is to nurture the arts by offering talented individuals an inspiring residential environment in which to produce enduring works of the creative imagination. "For our spring and summer Fellows, the task of calendar-clearing will be rewarded in Peterborough with a focused intentionality and freedom from distractions," said Resident Director David Macy. "With ideal working conditions in the studios and three delicious meals daily, MacDowell offers a temporary utopia where artists can, through social interaction and creative exchange, bring out the best in one another."

This group of MacDowell Fellows includes architect Olalekan Jeyifous; composers Leah Reid, Frank Carlberg, Richard Carrick, and Ann Cleare; filmmakers Ra'anan Alexandrowicz and PJ Raval; interdisciplinary artists William E. Jones and Raheleh Filsoofi; theatre artists Kaite O'Reilly and George Sapio; visual artists June Edmonds, Rochelle Feinstein, Narcissister, David Anthone, and Ron Norsworthy; writers Lucy Corin, William Finnegan, Sarah Schulman, and A.J. Verdelle; and poets Erica Hunt, Nikola Madzirov, and Ann Townsend.

Applications for Fellowships are reviewed by a panel of esteemed professionals in each discipline. These panelists make their selections based on applicants' vision and talent as reflected by a work sample and project description. Each year MacDowell awards about 300 Fellowships, with a maximum stay of six weeks, at no cost to accepted artists. The next application period opens on August 1, 2023 with a deadline of September 10 for residencies to be scheduled from March through August of 2024.

According to discipline, incoming Fellows are:

For more than a century, MacDowell has provided uninterrupted time to reflect, innovate, study, practice, and create, and its Fellows have contributed significantly to American and world culture and been honored with numerous awards and accolades. MacDowell is a haven of creativity and strives to make its residency program accessible and possible for all artists. Applicants with demonstrated financial need are eligible to receive travel grants and stipends that offset expenses accrued at home during their residency.





