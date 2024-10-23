Elizabeth Coplan's GRIEF DIALOGUES: THE EXPERIENCE to Have Readings at A.R.T New York

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pulitzer Prize nominated playwright Elizabeth Coplan's collaborative play Grief Dialogues: The Experience will offer three invitation-only readings on Tuesday, October 29 at noon and 4pm, and Wednesday, October 30 at 4pm at A.R.T New York.

This immersive event presents nine compelling short plays written by diverse playwrights, offering a distinctive lens on grief, a loss of something you love. From knee-slapping humor to heart-wrenching moments, the plays are crafted to encourage reflection and dialogue There's even a good old-fashioned ghost story thrown in. Throughout the performances, you'll have the opportunity to engage with grief experts or enjoy a poetic wake.

The reading is directed by Dani Davis who is an Emmy award-winning writer, Tony-nominated Broadway producer, and Helen Hayes Award recipient for producing. Andrew Coopman serves as associate director with Elizabeth Coplan producing.

The playwrights include Nambi E. Kelley, executive story editor and writer of Lady of the Lake starring Natalie Portman on Apple TV, Paul Atreides, Barbara Blumenthal, Elizabeth Coplan, Donna Hoke, Amy Judith Reuben, Leilani Squire, Louisa Vilardi, and poet Jenny Coates.

The cast features Tyler Bey, Jamey Cheek, Indiana Robinson Dawes, Jeffrey Doornbos, Jeffrey Grover, Erika Vetter, Amber Walker, and Frank Williams.

The workshop reading will be utilizing the new company called Virtual Stage Lab (VSL) which will film the workshop reading so producers can share the play with interested parties including venues, organizations and potential producers.

The Grief Dialogues

Elizabeth Coplan, founder and chief playwright started the Grief Dialogues in 2016 as a theatrical expression opening new conversations between grievers, those with terminal and chronic illness, and the health care providers who serve them.

In 2019 Coplan joined forces with Virginia Mason Palliative Care Program to create an evening of short plays followed by a moderated discussion. As COVID-19 developed, they noticed a massive increase in demand and transitioned performances to online platforms to provide content in a safe and accessible way.

Since its inception, Grief Dialogues has blossomed into a massive community and conversation about all thing's death, dying, and grief related. Today they offer resources, relatable stories from a talented group of authors, and events, news, networking and online and in person communities. www.griefdialogueseducation.com - www.instagram.com/grief.dialogues

Elizabeth Coplan (Playwright/lead producer) turned her personal loss into the groundbreaking play cycle, Grief Dialogues. Her play 'Til Death was produced by Abingdon Theatre and played off-Broadway in 2023 at Theatre Row. Elizabeth wrote the award-winning play Hospice: A Love Story. Her play Honoring Choices had successful BIPOC and multicultural productions and became a festival favorite short film. The Choice is co-written with her husband, Scott. www.elizabethcoplan.co

