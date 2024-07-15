Louis Stancil Acting Studio Expands to New York City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Louis Stancil Acting Studio is expanding into New York City next month. The studio will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, August 10.

Louis Stancil has coached actors under Will & Jada Pinkett-Smith's production company, Overbrook Entertainment, for projects like CHARM CITY KINGS. His work includes collaborations with notable personalities such as rapper Meek Mill, social media star and actress Pretty Vee, Kandi Burruss, Akbar V, and Jahi Winston, among others, who have graced some of Hollywood's most prominent blockbusters and TV shows.

The Times Square New York Grand Opening is on Saturday, August 10, 2024, 2 PM (EST), located at 165 West 46th Street, New York, New York 10036.

Activities include a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony in Times Square, a New York City Studio Tour with designated time slots, plus a Formal Attire After-Party and Live Theatrical Performances for VIP HOLDERS only.

Guests must be 18 or older to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony and 21 or older to attend the after-party.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

About Louis Stancil

Award-winning Acting Coach, Louis Stancil, brings an accomplished background to his

auspicious career in entertainment. He began his professional trajectory in his native Baltimore, Maryland, where his passion for acting was sparked by his time spent on the set of "The Wire".

He has coached talent including Meek Mill, Kandi Burress, the cast of the Will Smith produced "Charm City Kings,", social media personality and PARAMOUNT star PRETTY VEE and many more.

In January of 2020, Louis opened LS Acting Studios, where he offers classes to actors and writers looking to broaden their range and learn fundamental business skills. Louis Stancil Studios stands as one of the few Black-owned brick-and-mortar acting studios in the United States. He has successful locations in Atlanta and Los Angeles and is opening a studio in New York City in the legendary Actors Equity Building in Times Square this August.

​

Louis oversees the operations at LS Acting Studios and works as an on-set acting coach.

