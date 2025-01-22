Lori Felipe-Barkin Named 2025 Page 73 Playwriting Fellow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2025 Page 73 Playwriting Fellow is Lori Felipe-Barkin. The Page 73 Playwriting Fellowship provides a year of comprehensive support to one early-career playwright who has not received a professional production in New York City.

Through this program, Page 73 provides artistic and financial resources to this writer as they develop one or more new plays of their choosing. The Playwriting Fellow receives an unrestricted award of $20,000 and a development budget, managed by Page 73 and the Fellow over the course of the Fellowship year, up to an additional $10,000.

Lori Felipe-Barkin is a playwright, performer and voiceover artist based out of NYC and Miami who works in English and Spanish. Most recently, her short play, The Peepholeman, premiered at BAM as part of the 2024 Weasel Festival. Her three-act play, Flor Underwater, was selected for the 2020 Play Penn New Play Conference, received an Honorable Mention for the 2021Terrence McNally Award, and was a finalist for the 2023 Risk Theatre Award, the 2023 Austin Film Festival Playwriting Competition, and the 2024 Royer Award. She has had play readings at Playwrights Horizons for Out There in the West, and at INTAR Theatre and Iati Theater for Ama. Egg. Oyá. She holds an MFA in playwriting from Brooklyn College.

