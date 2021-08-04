Kent Nicholson, Colleen McCormack & Tralen Doler Join Broadway Licensing in New Positions







Sean Cercone, President and CEO of Broadway Licensing, a full-service theatrical licensing partner specializing in the development, production and worldwide distribution of new and established theatrical properties, announced today that they have hired Kent Nicholson as Director of Acquisitions and Colleen McCormack as Director of Amateur Play Licensing. Tralen Doler has been named Vice President of Partnerships and Brand Engagement.

Kent Nicholson joins the company having most recently served as Associate Producer of Musical Theatre at Playwrights Horizons in New York overseeing the creation and production of works such as A Strange Loop by Michael R. Jackson. Previously he served as the New Works Director for Theatreworks, Silicon Valley where he created the New Works Initiative and their New Works Festival. He also co-created The Uncharted Writers Group at Ars Nova, and has served on the boards of The Playwrights Foundation, The National Alliance for Musical Theatre, and Musical Theatre Factory. His directing work has been seen at South Coast Repertory, Berkeley Repertory, Seattle Repertory and The Old Globe, among many others.

Prior to her time at Broadway Licensing, Colleen McCormack was the Creative Development Manager for Disney Theatrical Group and worked on such shows as The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen, Newsies, Peter and the Starcatcher, Shakespeare in Love, Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins, AIDA, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Freaky Friday and over 25 titles developed specifically for schools and community theaters. She served as an associate editor on Peter and the Starcatcher: The Annotated Script of the Broadway Play and Newsies: Stories of the Unlikely Broadway Hit. One of the founding members of Women of Broadway, Colleen has produced for Women's Day on Broadway, SheNYC's New Works Festival, Maestra Music, Parent Artist Advocacy League and NYMF.

Tralen Doler previously served as the VP of Partnerships & Programming for Broadway On Demand. Before joining Broadway Licensing he was the Content Manager at Music Theatre International and Artistic Director of The Little Theatre on the Square. He currently serves on the Advisory Board for New York Theatre Barn and produces the Night of a Thousand Genders gala, benefitting the Gender and Family Project.

Over the course of the past year, Broadway Licensing has continued to grow adding Broadway On Demand, a global streaming platform, and the acquisition of Dramatists Play Service. Broadway on Demand received a 2021 Emmy Award Nomination.

"A company is only as good as its team and we are thrilled to welcome Kent and Colleen to our growing team and promote Tralen to a new role" said Sean Cercone, President and CEO. "The knowledge and passion these three members bring to Broadway Licensing confirms our dedication to being best in the business."

Approaching the licensing universe with a wholly personal and producorial vision, Broadway Licensing partners with authors, agents, and producers to harness the power derived from embracing the intersection of art and commerce. Broadway Licensing advocates for the author, committing to have as many people experience their work as possible while protecting the copyright, utilizing its pioneering digital platform, high touch servicing and cutting-edge strategies to execute that vision. As a trusted curator of important, daring, and entertaining theatre, with a dedication to diversity and inclusion, Broadway Licensing helps build experiences that are bigger than itself; where communities come together to share the ideas of an author's work, inspiring conversations and forging memories that last a lifetime.

The Broadway Licensing Family includes Broadway on Demand, Dramatists Play Service, Inc (DPS, Playscripts, StageWorks Productions and Stream Theatre.