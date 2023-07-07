JaMeeka Holloway and UGBA Receive Founders' and Pfaelzer Awards and Indigenous Voices Residency Announced

The NYSAF summer season at Marist College begins July 14 and runs to August 6.

New York Stage and Film announced UGBA as the 2023 recipient of the Founders’ Award and JaMeeka Holloway as the recipient of this year’s Pfaelzer Award. The NYSAF summer season at Marist College, which begins July 14 and runs to August 6, will also include the creation of the Indigenous Voices of the Northeast Residency.

The Founders' Award for Emerging Playwrights was created in honor of the founders’ enduring commitment to nurturing earlier career artists. Selected by a panel of former recipients, the Founders’ Award winner receives a monetary award, an extended residency within the annual summer season, and financial and administrative support for a project that they curate. This year’s selection committee featured Nissy Aya, jeremy o’brian, and Kirya Traber, and the finalists were Charlene Jean, kanishk pandey, TJ Lewis, and Lauren Whitehead.

The Pfaelzer Award was created in honor of former Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer’s twenty-year commitment to supporting artists and their developing stories at NYSAF, and this award goes toward an emerging artistic leader. Selected by a panel of former recipients, the Pfaelzer Award winner receives a monetary award, residency time within the annual summer season, and mentorship from Johanna Pfaelzer. The selection panel featured Elisa Bocanegra, Estefanía Fadul, and Dawn Monique Williams, with Alisha Espinosa, Jessica Harris, Lauren Turner, and Rebecca Wear as finalists.

This season, NYSAF has created the Indigenous Voices of the Northeast Residency, in collaboration with some of the original stewards of the land and as part of ongoing efforts to share community with Indigenous artists of the northeastern bioregion of Turtle Island. NYSAF is proud to welcome artists from these communities to gather and be nurtured by all the organization offers.

"Working in theatre, TV, and film for over 15 years I've often noticed the absence of the "I" in BIPOC

Indigenous, First Nations, Native American artists and their stories.” says Rad Pereira, Director of

Engagement & Impact, who initiated the residency. “ Part of my job is to continually notice who is not in the room and why. The New York arts and culture field often sets the bar for bringing people together in our myriad diversities, together we can work to support the Indigenous people of these lands and their immense contributions by advocating for their rightful place in every space we're in.   This new program is a step towards being better guests and in deeper solidarity with these artists. It is an immense honor and privilege to experience these stories which are the foundation of the rich cultural tapestry held in the memory of these lands, waters and winds. We are so excited to continue to collaborate, build relationships and support Indigenous theatre, TV and film of our region in the Northeast."

The inaugural host is Vickie Ramirez (Tuscarora, Six Nation), who will be joined by fellow artists Montana Adams (Aamjiwnaang), Dawn Jamieson (Cayuga), and  Danielle Soames (Kahnawake_Mohawk) for the duration of the residency.

The 2023 Summer Season at Marist will begin with a VIP Reception and Kick-Off concert on July 14 with “Joe Iconis & Family.”  Proceeds from the Reception will go towards NYSAF’s Early Career Apprentice Program and scholarships for Marist College’s Summer Pre-College Program. The season will also include a new play workshop written and performed by Laurence Fishburne; a new musical workshop of A Wrinkle in Time; the launch of a new initiative to develop dance-driven musicals with Paradise Ballroom, created by Princess Lockerooo and Harold O’Neal; and play readings by Sopan Deb, Beth Henley, Emily Kaczmarek, and Jason Kim. Casting by Telsey + Company.

For 38 years, NYSAF has operated as a vital incubator for artists and their work, a catalyst for stories that continue across the country and around the world. For more New York Stage and Film at Marist College Summer Season information and to purchase season bundles, Kick-Off Concert and VIP Reception access, and individual tickets for workshops or “Pay What You Wish” readings, visit https://www.newyorkstageandfilm.org/summerseason





