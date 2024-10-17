Inside Broadway Announces Marc Tumminelli as the Nonprofit's New Artistic Consultant

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Michael Presser, Founder, President & CEO of Inside Broadway, has announced Marc Tumminelli as the New Artistic Consultant of the nonprofit that has introduced the magic of Broadway to New York City public school students for over four decades. Previously as Stage Director of Inside Broadway’s touring productions of Irving Berlin’s LAND THAT I LOVE and MY TOWN, the new George M. Cohen musical, Tumminelli is now responsible to manage Inside Broadway’s annual professional touring production available in school auditoriums across the five boroughs and the nonprofit’s signature bi-annual program Creating the Magic.

“We are delighted and excited to officially welcome our colleague, Marc Tumminelli, to the Inside Broadway family,” said Michael Presser, Founder, President & CEO of Inside Broadway. “I have known Marc for several years and have been impressed with his knowledge of the Broadway industry and his projects and ability to provide a valuable entrée to theater for our younger audiences. Marc’s involvement with Inside Broadway will enable us to access excellent performers and to supplement our artistic programming here at Inside Broadway.”

With over two decades in the theater industry, Marc Tumminelli is a director, writer, educator, and one of the top youth acting coaches in New York and is the founder of Broadway Workshop, one of the top training programs in the country. His own theatrical credits range in film, regional theater, touring productions, cabaret, concerts, and educational theatre – including but not limited to Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, School of Rock, The Secret Garden, Rent, Cabaret, Jekyll and Hyde, Clue, Pippin, The Addams Family and more. He also served as the Dialogue/Acting Coach for the Disney Film, “Better Nate than Ever,” directed by Tim Federle and starring Lisa Kudrow.

“I am so blown away by the incredible work that Inside Broadway does for the young people of New York City. I couldn't be prouder to be associated with their long legacy of bringing the world of theater to students who might not otherwise have access. I have had the great pleasure of directing two past Inside Broadway touring productions, and when you see hundreds of kids pile into their school auditorium to see possibly their first ever theatrical production, you can't help but feel like at least one of these children is going to have their life changed forever,” said Marc Tumminelli, Inside Broadway’s Artistic Consultant. “The theater is a magical place for kids and Inside Broadway creates that magic in so many ways. I'm so excited to be part of the team for the next chapter of Inside Broadway extraordinary history.”

Tumminelli has worked with student actors all over the world, teaching acting and musical theater workshops with the British Theatre Academy, Arts for All, Hands on Broadway, The Governors School of the Arts, Saint Michaels College, Princeton University, and Wagner College. His students have appeared on Broadway shows including Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, Hadestown, Six, Parade, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, School of Rock, Kinky Boots, The Color Purpleand many others.

Originally from Bayside, Queens, Marc lives in Hell’s Kitchen located steps from Manhattan’s theater district.

