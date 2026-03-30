Industry Pro Newsletter: Sardi's Sold, Broadway Booms & Phantom Makes History in Sydney

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This week's theater news spans the globe, from a massive outdoor Phantom of the Opera making history on Sydney Harbour to Shakespeare's birthday celebrations in Chicago, a landmark West End awards night in London, and a new home for one of New York's most celebrated Off-Broadway companies. Closer to home, Broadway is reporting record-breaking grosses and attendance even as international tourism dips, while one of the Theatre District's most beloved institutions — Sardi's — prepares for a temporary farewell as it changes hands. And as the world marked World Theatre Day on March 27, the stories this week serve as a fitting reminder of just how alive and far-reaching the art form remains.

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Employment Opportunity

Full-Time Faculty: Scenic & Lighting Designer Santa Barbara City College

Santa Barbara City College is seeking a tenure-track Scenic and Lighting Designer/Instructor to join our award-winning Theatre Arts Program starting in Fall 2026. This role blends academic instruction with high-level production design for The Theatre Group at SBCC, the resident community theatre company.

Industry Trends

Video: Happy World Theatre Day

BroadwayWorld marked World Theatre Day with a new video that takes viewers on a trip around the globe to see where favorite Broadway shows take place. World Theatre Day is celebrated every March 27 and was created in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute to promote the art of theatre and raise awareness about its power to inspire change, foster understanding, and bring communities together.

Broadway/New York

Broadway and NYC Tourism Sees Growth Despite Drop in International Visitors

New York City welcomed 65 million visitors in 2025, generating $84.7 billion in total economic impact, while Broadway grosses crossed $2 billion over the past twelve months, up more than 13% year over year. The average paid ticket price climbed to $366.53 — nearly 12% higher than the prior year — and total attendance rose 7.4% to just under 15 million. International visitation fell to 12.5 million in 2025, a drop of 3.2% from 2024, with the United States being the only major tourism destination in the world to see a drop in foreign visitors. Tourism officials are projecting 66.3 million visitors in 2026, boosted significantly by the FIFA World Cup, which is expected to bring an estimated 1.2 million visitors to the New York–New Jersey region and generate $3.3 billion in economic impact.

As Female Playwrights Lose Ground, Female Critics Are Making History

Helen Shaw became the first female chief theater critic at The New York Times earlier this year, while Emily Nussbaum joined The New Yorker as theater critic in 2026 and Sara Holdren is considered the lead theater critic at New York Magazine — marking a historic moment in which three major New York outlets have women as their primary critical voices. The milestone comes even as female playwrights and directors report losing ground in terms of representation, with several recent season announcements drawing attention to the disparity. Shaw, Holdren, and Nussbaum weigh in on what gender diversity in criticism means for the art form, with Shaw noting that while you cannot draw a one-to-one connection between a critic's gender and their taste, patterns emerge across an era of criticism when women are absent from the conversation. The piece also notes that female membership in the New York Drama Critics' Circle has grown from one or two members decades ago to seven of 23 voting members last season.

Video: The New Group Kicks Off New Season from Its New Home at The Theater at St. Clement's

The New Group officially has a new home, inaugurating its new space at The Theater at St. Clement's with The Adding Machine by Elmer L. Rice with revisions by Thomas Bradshaw, directed by Scott Elliott; followed by Bocking by Preston Crowder, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb; and Jackals by Adam Rapp, directed by Carolyn Cantor. The move to the historic Theater at St. Clement's — where the company last produced more than two decades ago — represents a transformative new chapter for The New Group, establishing a permanent home and granting full creative and operational autonomy. Following a decade of performances at The Pershing Square Signature Center, this transition grants The New Group new flexibility in its producing calendar, artistic and educational programming, and operations. The new home will also serve as a hub for the company's education and literary programs, and the space is being developed in partnership with the design firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro.

Sardi's To Close Temporarily As Shubert Organization Acquires Theatre District Landmark

Theatre District landmark Sardi's, known for its extensive collection of celebrity caricatures, will temporarily close for renovations after nearly a century in operation, with the restaurant, the Sardi's name, kitchen fixtures, and more than 1,000 caricatures having been sold to the Shubert Organization, which also owns the building at 234 West 44th Street. Owner Max Klimavicius will continue operating the restaurant through June 24, after which it will shut down for several months while upgrades to lighting, ventilation, and plumbing are completed, with the restaurant's signature décor — including its burgundy banquettes — remaining intact.

Regional

Chicago Shakespeare Theater Will Celebrate Shakespeare's Birthday With 66 Performances In April 2026

Chicago Shakespeare Theater will celebrate Shakespeare's Birthday in April with a record-breaking month for the Tony Award-winning company: 66 performances in a single month. Broadway World All three of CST's venues — the Jentes Family Courtyard Theater, The Yard, and the Carl and Marilynn Thoma Upstairs Studio — will be active with productions running simultaneously for the first time since 2018, and for only the second time in the theater's history. Shakespeare's raucous comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor, the world premiere play Fault, and Indian Ink Theatre's Mrs. Krishnan's Party will jointly run April 18–26 with 31 performances in 9 days, culminating with Shakespeare's 462nd birthday on April 23. A total of 37 actors, 32 creatives, 7 stage managers, 144 crew members and technicians, and a slew of CST staff will bring these performances to life.

International

PADDINGTON, PUNCH & More Win 2026 UK Critics' Circle Theatre Awards

At a ceremony at the National Theatre, the Critics' Circle announced the winners of the 2026 Theatre Awards — the only prizes entirely voted on by professional theatre critics who are members of the Circle. The Best New Musical award went to Paddington The Musical at the Savoy Theatre, with James Graham's Punch taking Best New Play, and Ava Pickett winning Best New Playwright for 1536. West End Theatre Both All My Sons and Into the Woods took two categories each, with the former winning Best Director for Ivo van Hove and Best Revival of a Play or Musical, and the latter taking the inaugural Best Ensemble or Cast and Best Designer for Tom Scutt. Acting awards went to Rosamund Pike for Inter Alia, Brendan Gleeson for The Weir, and Hayley Atwell for Much Ado About Nothing, while Ruby Ashbourne-Serkis took the Most Promising Newcomer Award for Indian Ink.

Photos: Massive PHANTOM Opens Outdoors on the Sydney Harbour

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera opened to a full house at Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour, launching the iconic show's global 40th anniversary celebrations. The production is the most successful Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour season on record, with over 70,000 tickets already sold — more than any other season before — in the strictly limited run at Mrs Macquaries Point until May 3.

Missed our last few newsletters?

March 23, 2026 - Broadway's Star-Studded Spring + A Historic Pittsburgh Merger

On the business side, the independent acquisition of Serino Coyne signals a shift away from the consolidation model that has defined much of the advertising world, while the merger of Pittsburgh Public Theater and Pittsburgh CLO illustrates how financial pressure is prompting institutions to find strength in unity. On the creative side, BroadwayWorld's Spring Preview paints an exciting picture of a season packed with star power and long-awaited arrivals. Internationally, UK theatremakers are pushing for greater recognition of emerging craft disciplines at the Oliviers, and a landmark Irish experiment offers compelling evidence that investing directly in artists yields measurable cultural and economic returns.

March 16, 2026 - Olivier Nominations Are Here, 5th Avenue in Seattle Makes Staff Cuts

This week's theater news spans triumph and turbulence in equal measure. On the celebratory side, Ann-Margret is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Chita Rivera Awards, Broadway dims its marquees to honor luminaries including Robert Duvall and Bret Hanna-Shuford, and the 2026 Olivier Award nominations are in — with Into The Woods and Paddington The Musical leading the pack. Meanwhile, the business of keeping theater alive takes center stage: Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre announces painful staff cuts amid a $7.5 million deficit, Florida theatremakers push back against sweeping arts funding cuts, Chicago's Loop Alliance bets on culture to revitalize its downtown, and Toronto grapples with a persistent understudy shortage. Rounding things out, BroadwayWorld's Stage Recording Awards voting is now open, and solo theatergoing is quietly on the rise — a small but welcome sign that audiences are finding their way back to the theater, one seat at a time.

March 9, 2026 - Olivier Nominations Are Here, 5th Avenue in Seattle Makes Staff Cuts

This week's theater news spans triumph and turbulence in equal measure. On the celebratory side, Ann-Margret is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Chita Rivera Awards, Broadway dims its marquees to honor luminaries including Robert Duvall and Bret Hanna-Shuford, and the 2026 Olivier Award nominations are in — with Into The Woods and Paddington The Musical leading the pack. Meanwhile, the business of keeping theater alive takes center stage: Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre announces painful staff cuts amid a $7.5 million deficit, Florida theatremakers push back against sweeping arts funding cuts, Chicago's Loop Alliance bets on culture to revitalize its downtown, and Toronto grapples with a persistent understudy shortage. Rounding things out, BroadwayWorld's Stage Recording Awards voting is now open, and solo theatergoing is quietly on the rise — a small but welcome sign that audiences are finding their way back to the theater, one seat at a time.

BroadwayWorld Resources

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As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now

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