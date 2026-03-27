Chicago Shakespeare Theater Will Celebrate Shakespeare's Birthday With 66 Performances In April 2026

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Chicago Shakespeare Theater will celebrate Shakespeare's Birthday in April with a must-see month of theater, breaking records for the Tony Award-winning company with 66 performances in a single month. All three of CST's venues—the Jentes Family Courtyard Theater, The Yard, and the Carl and Marilynn Thoma Upstairs Studio—will be active with productions running simultaneously for the first time since 2018, and for only the second time in the Theater's history. Shakespeare's raucous comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor, the world premiere play Fault, and Indian Ink Theatre's Mrs. Krishnan's Party will jointly run April 18–26 with a whopping 31 performances in 9 days, culminating with Shakespeare's 462nd birthday on April 23. A total of 37 actors, 32 creatives, 7 stage managers, 144 crew members and technicians, and a slew of CST staff will bring these performances to life onstage, welcoming an estimated 30,000 audience members throughout April.

“These three productions express Chicago Shakespeare Theater's bold vision for what an American Shakespeare company could be: entertaining and engaging tellings of Shakespeare's stories alongside exciting contemporary work, mixed in with some of the best theatrical events from around the world,” shared Artistic Director Edward Hall.

Executive Director Kimberly Motes added, “Undertaking a month of performances at this scale and scope is an audacious opportunity to experience live theatrical experiences made possible by the dedication and commitment of our artists, theater staff, board of directors, supporters, and audience members. We invite folks to come to these comedic, joyous shows to laugh and gather.”

In addition to the three concurrent productions, CST will host multiple lifelong learning and education events in April including the four-part Demystifying Shakespeare course led by Artistic Director Edward Hall in partnership with the Newberry Library, the annual Chicago Shakespeare SLAM program for Chicagoland high school students, and several PreAmble talks and post-show discussions.

Audiences can save 25% on tickets by booking a special 3-Play subscription package to see all three April productions. Subscribers also receive exclusive benefits such as free exchanges, 15% off drinks and snacks at CST lobby bars, invitations to behind-the-scenes events, and more. Details at chicagoshakes.com/subscribe.

CST's line-up for April 2026 features:

By William Shakespeare | Directed by Phillip Breen

April 2–May 3, 2026 | The Jentes Family Courtyard Theater

The secret lives of Windsor wives reveal there is much more to this charming, middle-class English hamlet than meets the eye. Besties Mistress Page and Mistress Ford find themselves the romantic targets of the lewd-but-lovable rogue John Falstaff. In a welcome escape from the drudgery of their day-to-day, they band together to have the last laugh—and get the entire town in on the revelry. Jealous husbands, deceptions and disguises, and salacious misadventures uncover more than just dirty laundry in Shakespeare's most raucous comedy. Acclaimed director Phillip Breen brings together an ensemble cast stacked with some of Chicago's most talented actors to create an endlessly entertaining new take on the play.

Written by Jacob Rajan and Justin Lewis | Directed by Justin Lewis

April 7–26, 2026 | Carl and Marilynn Thoma Upstairs Studio

Step into the back room of Mrs. Krishnan's corner shop where garlands decorate the ceiling, music flows, and Mrs. Krishnan is throwing a party like no other. Food simmers on the stove, laughter abounds, and strangers become friends in this celebration of life. The actors juggle cooking, music, and guests in an unfolding drama where no two nights are the same. This joyfully immersive production marks the Chicago debut of New Zealand's acclaimed Indian Ink Theatre Company, which for more than two decades has mined the collision of East and West to create spirited, artful storytelling.

By Scooter Pietsch | Directed by Jason Alexander

April 18–May 24, 2026 | The Yard

Film and television star Enrico Colantoni (English Teacher, Galaxy Quest, Veronica Mars) and Golden Globe winner Teri Hatcher (ABC's Desperate Housewives) star in a wickedly dark new comedy. All's fair in love and marital warfare as Lucy and Jerry Green go head-to-head after 30 years of marriage in a late-night tangle of lies, ambition, and betrayal. This world premiere theatrical event is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Jason Alexander in his return to CST after 2024's smash-hit Judgment Day. Full of blistering humor and searing revelations, Fault makes the case that being honest with ourselves might just be the trickiest game we play in life and love… but whose fault is that anyways?