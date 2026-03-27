Video: Happy World Theatre Day

Happy World Theatre Day! Celebrate the big day with a trip around the BroadwayWorld! See where some of your favorite Broadway shows take place around the globe.

Celebrated every March 27, World Theatre Day was created in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute, with the purpose of promoting the art of theatre across the globe and raising awareness about the power of theatre to inspire change, foster understanding, and bring communities together.

Today and every day, we celebrate the magic of live performance all over the world with plays, performances, workshops, and events that bring communities together and shine a light on everyone who helps make theatre happen—from writers and actors to backstage crews and directors.