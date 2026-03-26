Sardi’s To Close Temporarily As Shubert Organization Acquires Theatre District Landmark

The New York Times is reporting that Theatre District landmark Sardi’s, known for its extensive collection of celebrity caricatures, will temporarily close for renovations after nearly a century in operation.

According to the report, the restaurant, along with the Sardi’s name, kitchen fixtures, and more than 1,000 caricatures, has been sold to the Shubert Organization, which also owns the building at 234 West 44th Street.

Owner Max Klimavicius will continue operating the restaurant through June 24, after which it will shut down for several months while upgrades are completed.

The renovation will focus on infrastructure improvements, including lighting, ventilation, and plumbing, rather than a full redesign. The restaurant’s signature décor, including its burgundy banquettes, will remain intact, with artwork placed in temporary storage during construction.

The report notes that the Shubert Organization is committed to maintaining Sardi’s presence in the Theatre District. The venue is expected to reopen under the Sardi’s name with new management, and the menu may see some changes.

Founded in 1927 by Vincent Sardi Sr. and his wife, Eugenia, Sardi’s became a central gathering place for the Broadway community. The restaurant played a role in the creation of the Tony Awards and has long served as an informal hub for artists, producers, and theatergoers.

The closure leaves an uncertain future for the restaurant’s 74 employees, who may need to reapply for their positions once it reopens. Some staff, however, view the transition as a necessary update for a nearly 100-year-old institution.

The restaurant is expected to reopen later this year following the completion of renovations.