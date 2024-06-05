SPACE on Ryder Farm Announces Closure After 13 Years of Supporting Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SPACE on Ryder Farm, an organization founded in 2011 to provide a haven for artists, innovators, and changemakers, announced today that it will cease its current operations. The Board of Trustees has made the difficult decision to shut down the residency program and farming activities after fulfilling existing commitments through the end of 2024.

In a statement, the Board emphasized that the decision was not made lightly. "Over the last few years, we’ve witnessed closures and contractions of hundreds of arts organizations, from residencies to major producing theaters. This is awful to confront, but SPACE is not alone - and we did not make this decision lightly or quickly," said Board Co-chair Lee Seymour. "We spent months crunching numbers and pursuing all our possible options, but the plain truth is that we are not immune to the same funding drought that is crippling the broader arts sector."

The closure follows thirteen years of SPACE's commitment to offering a unique environment where artists and changemakers could focus on their work. Since its inception, SPACE has hosted over 1,550 residents, mentored more than 75 young professionals, and earned a reputation as one of the most sought-after residency programs in the country.

In recent years, SPACE on Ryder Farm has seen numerous alumni receive Tony nominations for their exceptional work. This season, Adam Rapp (Institutional Residency ‘12, Film Lab ‘15) is nominated for Book of a Musical for The Outsiders, which is up for 12 Tony Awards in 2024, including Best Musical. Danya Taymor (Institutional ‘13, Creative Residency ‘14) is nominated for Director of a Musical for The Outsiders. Shaina Taub (Creative Residency ‘15, The Working Farm ‘17) received multiple nominations for her musical Suffs, earning six nominations, including Best Musical, Original Score, and Book of a Musical.

Lakisha May, SPACE Board Co-Vice Chair, appeared in the Best Play nominated Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. Joshua Harmon (Creative Residency ‘12) is nominated for Best Play for Prayers for the French Republic. Bekah Brunstetter (Creative Residency ‘10, ‘11, ‘16) is nominated for Book of a Musical for The Notebook. William Jackson Harper (Institutional Residency ‘14) is nominated for Lead Actor in a Play for Uncle Vanya.

Lila Neugebauer (Institutional Residency ‘12, Creative Residency ‘13) is nominated for Best Director for Appropriate. Additionally, the 2024 Institutional Resident company, Roundabout Theater, contributed to the development of Best Original Score nominee Days of Wine and Roses, while SPACE friends, Playwrights Horizons, were involved in the development of Best Play nominee Stereophonic. Ben Ferguson (Creative Residency ‘21) received several nominations as part of PigPen Theatre Co. for their work on the music for Water for Elephants.

Board Co-chair Janet Olshansky highlighted the efforts made to sustain the organization amidst growing challenges. “We have worked tirelessly to keep this extraordinary organization alive, but the challenges of the last four years, including the pandemic and the loss of major funding sources, have become insurmountable,” Olshansky said. “We are incredibly proud of the work done and created here, and unendingly grateful to everyone who has supported it. And while this chapter of SPACE is finished, our hope is that, with time, SPACE will grow again.”

The organization’s organic farming operation will continue through 2024, meeting its contract with the Putnam County Cornell Cooperative Extension to deliver 50,000 pounds of fresh produce to emergency food providers throughout New York State. After this, the organization will suspend operations, but it will not dissolve. The Board is currently exploring options for SPACE’s future beyond 2024.

In their closing statement, the Board expressed gratitude to the community. “While we don’t know what the future holds, the hope is this fallow period will provide for SPACE what it has always provided for others — the gift of time and space — to determine what comes next,” they stated.

Founded in 2011, SPACE on Ryder Farm has been a sanctuary for artists, innovators, and changemakers. It combines a focus on arts and agriculture, providing a place to create, recharge, and commune. SPACE's contributions to the community were recognized in 2020 by the Putnam Community Action Partnership for its accessible organic produce initiatives.