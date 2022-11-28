Industry Pro Newsletter: Orchestras Back on the Road, Streaming Continues for Some Companies







With many theatres getting into the swing of things with their holiday offerings, the end of 2022 is now in sight for many companies. The last few years have seen seismic shifts in how the industry operates, and this week, Cara Joy David brings us a great piece about how some companies are keeping the relatively new avenue of streaming open as a way to maintain access for audiences

Industry Trends

Orchestras Get Back on the Road

While theatre tours resumed operation a while ago, the particular challenges of getting orchestras out on the road - both domestically and internationally - orchestras have been slow to return to the world of touring. As vaccinations have become widely adopted and caseloads have leveled off, orchestras are finally getting back on the road. Click here to read more...

Broadway/New York

Streaming helped the industry stay alive through the pandemic. Now, as audiences are again heading to the theater, many theaters are ceasing streaming options. However, some are digging in on their commitment to virtual viewing.

"We're a theater company that's committed to access," said Daniella Topol, Artistic Director of Rattlestick Theater, which is currently utilizing a hybrid in-person and streaming model for its world premiere of THE GETT. "Maybe it's hard for people to get to the theater, to climb up the stairs here, or all of the other physical situations people are dealing with. We also have audiences from all over the world -- we do immigrant artists' work, we have a Global Gab series... We didn't want to turn our back on the expanded perspective that we learned through Covid."

For THE GETT, Rattlestick hired Iris MediaWorks to handle the technical elements. Three cameras filmed the show, which was live edited and mixed. Audience members buy tickets -- which in Rattlestick's case cost the same as an in-person seat ($49.50, inclusive of service fee) -- and can watch the pre-edited stream only while the live performance is going on. Actors' Equity requires that each theater only sell the amount of "seats" in the house (otherwise additional remuneration is on the table). Rattlestick is 99 "seats," meaning they can only sell that many tickets, inclusive of streaming. Rattlestick apportions it so that there are 20 streams available per performance and 79 in-person seats.

Second Stage Theater is likewise keeping with a tradition they started last season. Just as they streamed two weeks of CLYDE'S, the company is also live streaming two weeks of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY. The simulcasts will once again be captured by five to seven cameras at each performance and edited live. All simulcast tickets are $68, inclusive of service fee, which is less than a seat at the theater.

While Rattlestick and Second Stage are among the companies continuing with their pandemic traditions, HERE just launched URHERE, a new virtual platform, which will include archival material, digital premieres and live streams. The development of the platform was supported by a grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. It is gradually growing. Amanda Szeglowdki, Associate Artistic Director & Marketing Director, said that live streaming was not discussed with the artists programmed for this season, but it will be part of the discussion for next season.

"There are shows that will be part of the normal HERE season that will be streamed, because it does expand our reach, but we also are excited by work that is made for this realm," Szeglowdki said.

Of course, just how long streaming can continue before union issues rear their ugly head remains to be seen. Actors' Equity and SAG-AFTRA reached a special pandemic-era agreement to allow streaming to continue without a battle between the unions. The second extension of that agreement is set to expire at the end of this year.

But for now, the theaters who have decided to lean in to streaming are enjoying it. All the efforts to set it up -- and it was often not easy -- are not being wasted.

As Topol said: "Isn't it better to like create a situation where people can see the work and dialogue about it if and as they want?"

Regional

Female Artistic Directors Take Over Major Ballet Companies for the First Time

As Hope Muir, Susan Jaffe, and Tamara Rojo assume leadership roles at National Ballet of Canada, American Ballet Theatre, and San Francisco Ballet, respectively, ballet organizations in Toronto, New York City, and San Francisco are going through a change. The entry of women proves that they are laying a strong claim in a professional arena that has historically benefited men as three renowned, longtime directors leave these organizations. Click here to read more...

International

Yasmin Sidwha on Getting ACE Funding and Tackling Inequality

In a guest blog, Yasmin Sidwha, founder of the Oxford based Mandela Theatre Company, describes the journey from the companies founding in 2015, the work they're doing now, and what it means to have finally received funding from Arts Council England. Click here to read more...

Hamilton to Leave Australia in 2023

Following the Brisbane theatre season, the musical which opened in Australia in March 2021, will kick off its first international tour, starting in Auckland in May 2023. Click here to read more...

Matilda Tops UK Box Office on Opening Weekend

With box office receipts of around $5 million in its opening weekend, the adaptation of the stage musical topped the new Black Panther film by about 50%. Click here to read more...

