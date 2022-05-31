Industry Pro Newsletter: Is a Subscription Model the Correct Model for an Arts Organization?







As we hit the unofficial start of summer, overall the trends are looking up for Broadway and the broader theatre industry. That isn't to say there aren't ongoing challenges: ever-shifting health and safety protocols, continued reports of toxic work environments that need to be sorted, and a major shift in how audiences are buying tickets. But after two years of continued threats of shutdown, it is beginning to feel like the industry is safely back on its feet and in a stronger position than before to tackle many of these issues moving forward.

SUBSCRIBE NOW - Want this newsletter delivered to your inbox every Monday? Make sure and subscribe using the form at the top or bottom of this page to join the Industry Pro mailing list.

Industry Trends

The Changing Nature of Backstage COVID Protocols

Cara Joy David explores the changing way in which Broadway and the various unions are approaching COVID safety protocols both on-stage and off - including Moulin Rouge allowing some performers to return to the stage in masks, as well as what indicator the shows are using to understand the current level of community spread. Read more...

As Businesses Turn to the Subscription Model, Arts Orgs Keep Seeing Them Plummet

Many arts organizations continue to see their subscription renewals come down, even as they see individual ticket sales quickly return to their pre-pandemic levels (and in some cases, exceed those levels). But if more businesses are turning to a subscription model, why aren't more consumers picking up subscriptions to their local performing arts organizations? Read more...

Bringing Back Broadway: Situation's Rian Durham

Continuing our series of highlighting companies and the people behind them that worked tirelessly to bring Broadway back (and help it weather the storm), Robert Diamond sat down with Rian Durham at Situation to discuss how he worked with shows to weather the shutdown, shows that launched right after the shutdown, and raising money for causes during the shutdown. Read more...

American Theatre Wing Shares More About Springboard to Design

As applications for the program come to a close, the American Theatre Wing sat down with Carian Lynée Parker to discuss the details of the tuition free program aimed at helping students find their place in the broader theatrical ecosystem. Read more...

Broadway/New York

Broadway Enters the NFT Marketplace

NFT's have become all the rage in tech circles, and now the Broadway community is getting in on the trend. With the launch of The Broadway Exchange by MuseWorks, fans can now purchase digital keepsakes of their favorite Broadway shows. Read more...

Women Count Study Shows Improvements For Women and Non-Binary Artists

The study looks at what percentage of off-stage roles in off-Broadway theater are filled by Women or Non-Binary artists, and while parity has not yet been reached in all areas, the trend is definitely moving in the correct direction in many areas. Read more...

Off-Broadway Alliance Awards Announced

The winners of the 11th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards were announced last week. The winners will be honored in a ceremony on June 21st at Sardi's hosted by Charles Busch. Read more...

New York Theater Workshop Has a New Artistic Director

The institution will now be under the Artistic leadership of Patricia McGregor. McGregor will succeed James Nicola, who has been at the helm since 1988, and will be honored at this year's Tony Awards with a Special Award in recognition of his tenure at NYTW. Read more...

Regional

39th Annual Elliot Norton Awards Announced

The Boston Theater Critics Association held the 39th Annual Elliot Norton Awards in a virtual ceremony last week. The awards celebrate the best in Boston theater. Read more...

DC Theater Arts Reports on Toxic Conditions at Spooky Action Theater

In response to a Facebook issued apology from the theater's Board of Directors, DC Theater Arts has reported out a story about deep cultural issues at the DC theater stemming from the small staff and a lack of board oversight. While Spooky Action Theater has begun working with an outside HR professional to correct these issues, many artists say it is not enough. Read more...

Abrupt Departure for Utah Shakespeare Festival AD

In the role since 2011, Brian Vaughn abruptly departed his leadership position at the Utah Shakespeare Festival last week - one month before the season was scheduled to begin. Read more...

League of American Orchestras Aims to Bolster New Work

In response to an ongoing issue that is all too familiar to contemporary playwrights, the League of American Orchestras has announced a new program to not only commission new work, but to help that work get its second and third performances at orchestras across the country. Read more...

International

Germany Increases Their Arts Spending

Citing the importance of the arts to a functioning democracy, Germany's Cultural Minister, Claudia Roth, announced a 7% budget increase for this upcoming fiscal year. One of the primary goals of this increased funding is to not only help artists survive, but to recalibrate the cultural industry to help artists thrive. Read more...

A Third of Audiences Expect to Attend More Local Events in the UK

With the shift to work from home as well as new offerings that either didn't exist pre-pandemic, or respondents did not know about, more than 30% of arts audiences said they plan to attend more local events moving forward. Outside of this trend, most audiences remained split in the survey data about safety procedures and their likelihood of attendance based on the pandemic. Read more...

Missed our last few newsletters?

May 23 - Mask Mandate Extensions, Are Tourist's Returning?

As awards season continues forward, there is a strong sense of normalcy within the industry - however, the announcement last week from both the Broadway League and at least one regional arts organization that mask mandates will continue into the summer is a strong reminder that we aren't yet back to normal. Tourism in New York is still below pre-pandemic numbers, and while many shows felt a boost in the post Tony nomination period in their box office numbers, there are other shows that are reliant on that tourist box office that are hoping to survive into summer when those numbers are expected to rebound even further. Read more...

May 16 - Box Office Realities Show Recovery Slow Across the Country

From Broadway to Milwaukee, Los Angeles and beyond - the box office realities facing many companies on what should have been their biggest productions of the year are stark. While governmental support over the past few years has helped companies stay afloat, with rising costs and additional pandemic related support no longer an option, the realities are starting to settle in. Audiences remain slow to return to many shows, with the casual audience member less likely to catch multiple shows per week. While recent BroadwayWorld survey data indicates that the dedicated theatre fan is still not only seeing multiple shows per week, but they are planning ahead and buying tickets in a 2-3 month window ahead of time, with everyone rushing back to the stage getting the show in front of a dedicated audience can prove to be a challenge. Read more...

May 10 - AEA Takes on Touring, Tony Nominations Announced

Tony Awards season is officially underway! With the announcement yesterday of the nominations, BroadwayWorld will be bringing you continuous coverage, stories, and exclusive interviews leading up to the big night in June. This is an exciting step to a return to normal operations of the theatre industry, but as some of our stories indicate this week, there is still a lot to sort out in terms of what the new normal will look like. Read more

BroadwayWorld Resources

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for off-Broadway's Blindness and for Next on Stage Season 3! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now!

Want this newsletter in your inbox every week? Subscribe here.

Want more information about marketing options with BroadwayWorld? Request a media kit here and a member of our sales and marketing team will reach out promptly.