Industry Pro Newsletter: English Wins the Pulitzer, Five Day Work Week in the UK







It seems like a silly thing to say week after week, but here we are again: the industry continues to shift in major ways. Now, though, we have started to gain enough distance from the initial shock and shutdown of the pandemic to really start analyzing how the industry has changed, and how much further it needs to go. This week, we take a look at recovery across the creative sector in an article from TRG Arts, Dance Magazine looks at how the dance industry has changed, and a new labor agreement between the Actors Union in the UK and producers highlights some of the major shifts in the industry across the globe.

Employment Opportunity

Associate Producer - The Old Globe

Reporting to the Artistic Producer/Director of Casting, the Associate Producers serve as line producers on all levels of Globe productions - on their three stages, Globe for All Tours, MFA shows, developmental workshops and readings, special projects, and more. Click here to learn more...

Industry Trends

ENGLISH Wins 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama - BroadwayWorld

Sanaz Toossi's play "English" has been awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2023. The play focuses on an Iranian couple who struggle to assimilate into American culture while preserving their own heritage. The Pulitzer Prize board called it a "nuanced exploration of identity, culture, and the challenges of immigration in modern-day America." "English" premiered at Roundabout Theatre Company's Underground Black Box in New York City in 2022. Click here to read more...

Shifting Norms in the Dance Industry Post-Pandemic - Dance Magazine

In the post-pandemic dance world, industry norms are being questioned and redefined. As dancers return to the studio and stage, companies are rethinking the traditional dance schedule, which typically consists of six days of rehearsal and six performances per week. Some companies are exploring four-day workweeks, shorter rehearsal hours, and fewer performances to promote sustainability and well-being. The pandemic has also led to a rise in digital dance productions and hybrid performances, offering new opportunities for dancers to connect with audiences around the world. Click here to read more...

What Sector of the Performing Arts is Recovering Quickest? - TRG Arts

​​Not all performing arts organizations are recovering at the same rate post-pandemic. The Recovery Index, a measurement of the recovery of the performing arts industry in the United States, shows that larger organizations are recovering more quickly than smaller ones. This may be due to their ability to secure government funding and access to larger audiences. The report also found that the fastest-growing sectors were symphony orchestras and theaters, while dance and opera organizations experienced slower growth. Click here to read more...

Broadway/New York

Tony Awards Will Not Be Televised - BroadwayWorld

After the WGA rejected a waiver request at the end of last week, the Tony Awards telecast is to be canceled. The Tony Awards committee is meeting this morning to discuss what that ultimately means for the awards and their schedule. Click here to read more...

MJ THE MUSICAL Recoups On Broadway - BroadwayWorld

Producers Lia Vollack, John Branca and John McClain have announced that the smash-hit Broadway musical, MJ, has recouped its initial investment after opening in February 2022 at The Neil Simon Theatre. Since beginning performances in December 2021, the production has played to over 750,000 patrons and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre ten times. MJ is the most Tony Award-winning new musical of the 2022 season. Click here to read more.

These last weeks, the industry has been consumed with Tony Awards drama. And the latest rumor on that front is that there are some still trying to appeal to the WGA, but awards will be given out on June 11 no matter. That might change by the time you read this and it is also worth noting that it is unimportant to the vast majority of people currently enjoying Broadway. I spoke to 50 people outside Broadway theaters this weekend and only four had heard about the Tony chaos at all. For once, this column is about the ticket buyers.

In the years leading up to the pandemic, there was a real backlash related to stage dooring. A lot of actors were leaving through alternate doors to avoid fans. There were stars posting on social media against the practice. And it was thought, if anything, the pandemic would kill stage dooring entirely. However, actors are again out there, acknowledging fans outside the theater. Even at times when the Equity/League agreement prohibited it because of Covid risk level, some actors really wanted to do it.

Sure there are exceptions. Sean Hayes of GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR consistently avoids fans; same with SOME LIKE IT HOT's Christian Borle. But most others who don't sign, such as PARADE's Ben Platt, typically at least wave to audience members. The night I was at the KIMBERLY AKIMBO stage door, Alli Mauzey snuck by fans, but she usually signs, just after this particular two-show day she did not. And that is the thing--as most theatergoers know, signing is not part of an actor's job, so you cannot expect them to stay every time. I was at SWEENEY TODD a night Jordan Fisher signed and took every selfie, but I've heard he usually leaves without fans noticing. Even THE THANKSGIVING PLAY's D'Arcy Carden--who is amazing with her many enthusiastic fans, spending an average of 40 minutes with them--slipped away unnoticed last Friday night.

Not everyone is Jessica Chastain. The A DOLL'S HOUSE star has made greeting people at the stage door such a part of her ritual that she talked about it in her SAG Award speech. The one day she wasn't feeling up to it, she posted on social media and urged fans to come back or leave Playbills at the stage door. I've watched her multiple times--after giving an extremely draining onstage performance--sign every Playbill and take every photo. But make no mistake, that is her personal choice.

As someone who never stage doored herself, I was surprised at some of what I witnessed. In coming columns, I'll detail what happened at each stage door--yes, Oscar Issac does do selfies--but in these weeks of drama, it is important to remember that this is all ultimately to gain theater fans. And it was truly lovely to see so many actors interacting with audience members. Many that sign go through the line in five minutes or under, but those five minutes mean a lot to the people on the other side of the barricades.

It is special to see live theater impacting people so profoundly. I saw someone cry at meeting KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Victoria Clark. I spoke to ticket buyers from all over the world who were so excited to get a signed Playbill or a picture to commemorate the experience. Is there a dark side to this all? Yes. Should it be treated as an obligation? No. But it's also heartening to see. One night, Chastain thanked a gushing fan for coming to the show. She stated the simple truth when she said: "I definitely wouldn't be able to do it if you didn't come see it."

Regional

Huntington Names Lyndsay Allyn Cox as New Producing Director - BroadwayWorld

Lyndsay Allyn Cox has been named the new Producing Director of the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston, Massachusetts. Cox previously worked at the McCarter Theatre Center in New Jersey and has produced shows on and off Broadway. She will be responsible for the artistic direction and production management of the Huntington's three theaters. Click here to read more...

Matt Morrow Named Artistic Director of Center Rep - BroadwayWorld

Center Repertory Company, based in Walnut Creek, California, has appointed Matt M. Morrow as its new Artistic Director. Morrow has previously served as Artistic Director at TheatreSquared in Arkansas and Diversionary Theatre in San Diego. He will oversee the company's programming and lead the artistic vision for Center Repertory Company's three-theater complex. Click here to read more...

International

Five Day Work Week and Accomodations Improvements in New Equity Agreements - The Stage

New agreements between UK Equity and SOLT include a trial of a five-day workweek and increased producer responsibility for sourcing appropriate accommodations for performers when they're working out of town. The agreements will cover theatres at various scales of production. Click here to read more...

