The Huntington Names Lyndsay Allyn Cox as New Producing Director

The Huntington has appointed Boston actor, director, and producer Lyndsay Allyn Cox as The Huntington's new Producing Director, beginning May 9, 2023. As Producing Director, she will report to and work closely in partnership with Greco, and will be responsible for supervising productions from the casting process through the closing performance on behalf of the artistic department.

"Lyndsay Allyn Cox is a creative and strategic, big-minded leader. She will be a wonderful breath of fresh air at The Huntington!" says Greco. "Our national search brought us home to Boston where Lyndsay's breadth and depth of talent was undeniable. Her passion for theatre and for bringing artists together across disciplines in exciting and impactful ways, along with her deep local ties, will help us forge even greater relationships in the community. I'm thrilled to have her join us as we create an exciting new era at The Huntington."

Cox joins The Huntington after four years of leadership at the Boston Center for the Arts (BCA) as director of theatre arts and most recently as senior director of programs and experiences, where she has overseen theatre programs, including residencies to create new work while also curating performing arts events, such as the well-attended and popular #hellablack, which centered Black artistry and Black expression from Boston artists.

Recently appearing on Huntington stages as an actor in Our Daughters, Like Pillars and Witch, she has performed and directed with several prominent local theatre companies, including Front Porch Arts Collective, Lyric Stage Company, SpeakEasy Stage, and Company One. Named one of WBUR's inaugural class of The ARTery 25 (millennials of color impacting Boston art and culture) and a graduate of Appalachian State University, she is actively involved in the LGBTQ+ community, is a member of a social justice-centered Reform synagogue in Brookline, MA, and resides in Boston's South End.

"I am thrilled to be joining The Huntington at this exciting time!" says Cox. "It's such a blessing to be able to step into this role, into this level of leadership, and I can't wait to get right to work alongside Loretta and the rest of the team. The Boston theatre community has played such an important role in my career and I am looking forward to giving back to the community in deep and meaningful ways."

In this new role at The Huntington, Cox will be supervising productions, as well as The Huntington's producing and casting team, and serving as line producer for select shows and community partnerships.

ABOUT THE HUNTINGTON

Celebrating 40 years of outstanding theatre, The Huntington is Boston's theatrical commons and leading professional theatre company. On our stages and throughout our city, we share enduring and untold stories that spark the imagination of audiences and artists and amplify the wide range of voices in our community. Committed to welcoming broad and diverse audiences, The Huntington provides life-changing opportunities for students through its robust education and community programs, is a national leader in the development of playwrights and new plays, acts as the host organization for a multi-year residency of The Front Porch Arts Collective, a Black theatre company based in Boston, and serves the local arts community through our operation of The Huntington Calderwood/BCA. Under the leadership of Norma Jean Calderwood Artistic Director Loretta Greco and Managing Director Michael Maso, The Huntington reopened the historic Huntington Theatre in Fall 2022 after its transformational renovation. A storied venue with a bold vision for the future, the renovation and building project will allow us to innovatively expand our services to audiences, artists, and the community for generations to come. For more information, visit huntingtontheatre.org.