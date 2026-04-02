Photos: NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K Raises $95,227 for Broadway Cares

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More than 1,300 participants gathered March 28, 2026, including 66 dedicated fundraisers, for the fourth annual NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K, running and walking in support of Broadway Cares. The event raised $95,227. See photos from the event here.

The course offered views of New York Harbor, with the Statue of Liberty, Lower Manhattan and the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. Fueled by the participants’ fundraising, nutritious meals, lifesaving medication and essential health care are reaching individuals in need across New York City and nationwide.

“The NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K is a powerful reminder of what this community can do together,” said Danny Whitman, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. “Every mile walked and run today carries real meaning, fueling tangible support for millions across the country. We’re so grateful to everyone who showed up and made an impact.”

Emily Larger, a cast member on the national tour of Beauty and the Beast, led all individual fundraisers with $3,000. Close behind were tour stage manager Andrew Bacigalupo with $2,515; swing Ellen Roberts with $1,630; and Harry Francis, who plays LeFou, with $1,525. Broadway Cares development fellow Eddie Olmo II rounded out the top fundraisers, bringing in $1,325.

The Beauty and the Beast tour was the Top fundraising team. Runners-up included teams from Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a collective of Broadway assistants and coordinators, Broadway Cares affiliate Broadway Serves and the national tour of Spamalot.

Other teams included Hadestown; the national tours of Kimberly Akimbo, Six and Suffs; Off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors and The Office! A Musical Parody; run club Dancers Who Run partnering with The Broadway Esthetician; and Oklahoma City University’s New York City alumni group. The fundraisers featured theater fans, actors, stage managers and more.

Cast and crew from Beauty and the Beast, Kimberly Akimbo, Six, Spamalot and Suffs joined the race virtually while on tour.

Photo credit: Carlos Sanfer

NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K

NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K

NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K

NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K

NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K

NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K

NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K

NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K

NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K

NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K

NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K

NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K

NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K

NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K

NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K

NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K

NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K