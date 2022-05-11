





This week's episode of Hrishikesh Hirway's Partners Podcast features Wesley Morris and Jenna Wortham, the co-hosts of The New York Times culture podcast Still Processing. They relate the story of their friendship and professional partnership to another story that means a lot to them: When Harry Met Sally. Partners from Hrishikesh Hirway and Mailchimp is a part of the Radiotopia podcast network from PRX. Watch/share the trailer here, and listen to the podcast here.

Next week join White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and his Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Jen O'Malley Dillon and Bruce Reed. Partners explores all kinds of partnerships-business, romantic, creative-and is an intimate portrait of its guests and the complex bond that's formed when two people connect, as told in their own words.

For each episode Hirway records a joint interview but edits the podcast to present each story to sound like it's told by the guests, directly to the listeners, without an interviewer. The nature of the various partnerships is different, but the structure and format of the show ties the episodes together.

Besides creating and hosting the Song Exploder podcast and Netflix series, Hirway produces and co-hosts the award-winning podcasts Home Cooking with Samin Nosrat and The West Wing Weekly with Joshua Malina, all of which are a part of the Radiotopia podcast network. He helped Google launch their first original podcast, and is the executive producer of Shirley Manson's podcast, The Jump, for Mailchimp. Additionally, Hirway's first EP under his own name, Rooms I Used to Call My Own, is out now, and marks the first time Hirway has released music under his own name. Hirway has been producing music for over two decades; first with his project The One AM Radio, and later with MOORS, a collaboration with Oscar-nominated rapper/actor Lakeith Stanfield. As a composer, his credits include the Netflix original series Everything Sucks!, the theme for ESPN's 30 for 30 podcast and the theme for the Song Exploder series on Netflix.

SEASON 2: PARTNERS

April 13-Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and director Thomas Kail tell the story of their longtime creative partnership.

April 20-Legendary musicians Robert Plant and Alison Krauss tell the story of their Grammy-winning partnership.

April 27-Roxane Gay and Debbie Millman tell the story of how they met and

fell in love.

May 4-Co-founders (and cousins) Kim Malek and Tyler Malek tell the story of creating their ice cream company, Salt & Straw.

May 11-The co-hosts of The New York Times culture podcast Still Processing, Wesley Morris and Jenna Wortham, tell the story of their partnership.

May 18-White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and his Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Jen O'Malley Dillon and Bruce Reed, discuss how they work together.

May 25-The co-creators of the television series The Other Two, Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly, tell the story of their decade-long partnership.

