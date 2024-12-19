George Street Playhouse Presents SMALL Beginning In January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



George Street Playhouse has announced SMALL, a Penguin Rep Theatre production written and performed by Robert Montano (The Steel Man), and directed by Jessi D. Hill (Daniel's Husband). SMALL begins previews on Tuesday, January 14 with an opening night set for Friday, January 17 for a limited run through February 2, 2025. Tickets are available now at www.georgestreetplayhouse.org.

From the racetrack to the stage, Robert Montano shares his extraordinary true story of resilience and reinvention through the highs and lows of an unconventional life. Once a jockey grappling with the pressures and struggle to stay “SMALL,” Montano overcame immense odds to pursue a new passion: professional dance. With Rocky-like determination, Montano's award-nominated performance and highly entertaining coming-of-age journey is about a boy transforming into a man by following his heart...and his feet.

SMALL had its world premiere at Penguin Rep Theatre with preceding runs at 59E59 Theaters and People's Light. The show was nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance at the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards in 2024.

SMALL features scenic design by Christopher and Justin Swader, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, and sound design by Brian Ronan. “Curly” Karen Schleifer will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

The performance schedule for SMALL is as follows: Wednesday – Saturday at 7:30PM, Saturday - Sunday at 2PM. Exceptions: There will be an additional performance on Tuesday, January 14 at 7:30pm. Performances on Thursday, January 23 and Friday, January 31 will begin at 2pm.

George Street Playhouse is pleased to offer a Sunday Symposium on Sunday, January 26 and an audio-described performance of SMALL on Sunday, February 2. Tickets to SMALL begin at $25 and are on sale now at www.georgestreetplayhouse.org/events/detail/small. Groups of 10 or more save 20 percent. Three play subscriptions are also available and begin at $114.75.

