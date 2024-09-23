Caroline Kinsolving Will Star in WAM/CST's Production GALILEO'S DAUGHTER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actress Caroline Kinsolving, will star in a co-production with WAM and Central Square Theatre. The show will move from Lenox to Boston, MA and will run from October to December. Jessica Dickey is a television writer and playwright, Reena Dutt is a film and theatre director. All three women have worked in NY and LA.

"Galileo's Daughter" comes to Boston this November. The play deals with a variety of themes around the daughter behind the genius and a woman wrestling with her own reality - Italy, science, history, and how to survive as a woman in the 1600s and today. "This is an incredibly special production for many reasons. Our playwright, Jessica Dickey and director, Reena Dutt, are two bright lights in our business, which makes for a powerful collaboration. The play is funny, thought-provoking, and a historically fascinating story with a talented cast. It's a great night at the theatre," said Kinsolving. WAM's interests fall in line with Kinsolving's own passions: a few years ago, she started" Theatre for Good." Since it began, TFG has presented eight staged readings with members of the acting community donating their time, playwrights donating their work, and have raised over $160, 000 for local charities.

Reena Dutt said, "I am thrilled to join WAM this season to direct Galileo's Daughter, a play that strikes a chord with me. The show travels with a writer working through her own crisis by investigating the history of a brilliant woman long since buried with time. Unearthing their lives in this fast moving, funny, and heart-warming play is going to be a delight, particularly because the folx at WAM hold all women and our stories with such grace and care. It's the perfect group of people with which to bring this story to life."

Rattled by a personal crisis, a playwright flees to Florence to study the letters between Galileo and his eldest daughter Maria Celeste. Caught up in the threats against her father, Maria must abandon her work and join a convent. The writer's discovery of Maria's strength and tenacity inspires her own pursuit of purpose. Alternating between past and present, this play is a personal examination of faith, forgiveness, and the cost of seeking and speaking truth.

The Women in Science Circle is built on the foundation of enthusiasm and investment of the Brit d'Arbeloff Women in Science Productions - six productions over the past seasons that have invited audiences and actors to step into the worlds of women exploring the Cosmos to DNA, and resonated with their challenges in their fields and their groundbreaking discoveries. As part of the Catalyst Collaborative@MIT 20th Anniversary, this season we bring to stage two Women in Science productions, Galileo's Daughter and the world premiere of S P A C E. Caroline Kinsolving has been a professional actress for the last 20 years, working in TV, film and theatre in Los Angeles and New York. She grew up in and currently resides in Litchfield County, after spending over a decade living in Los Angeles and New York. "It's so nice to be working with a great theatre company and be home! Especially since I just got married this summer, I'm so grateful I'm close to home. I love my work and I love my family, so this is a real gift. Dickey's play with Dutt's direction and working with WAM and Central Square feels like I won the theatre lottery!"

The show is 90 minutes long. Seating is limited so to make a reservation, please visit centralsquaretheater.org. Caroline Kinsolving is a New York-based actress. She graduated from Vassar and has since worked in *almost* every form of the craft. She is represented by Wolf Talent. Her website is CarolineKinsolving.com and her Instagram handle is @CarolineKinsolving.

