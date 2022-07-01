Broadway Podcast Network Announces Broadway Gives Back New Summer Episodes







The Broadway Podcast Network (Dori Berinstein, Co-Founder & CEO; Alan Seales, Co-Founder & CTO) will present the new summer series of Broadway Gives Back hosted by former head of marketing for the Tony Awards and The Broadway League, and CCO for the Charity Network, Jan Svendsen. New episodes available now feature Hugh Jackman, Jonathan Groff, Broadway power couple Sergio Trujillo and Jack Noseworthy, TDF's Victoria Bailey, and producer Dori Berinstein with director Sammi Cannold.



Philanthropy unites Broadway stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, Judith Light, and more. Broadway Gives Back spotlights Broadway actors, shows, and organizations in their pursuit of social impact and doing good. Our talented guests will share stories about their favorite charities, how they got involved, and the people and causes who have benefited from these philanthropic efforts. From stars to stagehands, cast members to front of house, and causes large and small, we will discuss why philanthropy is so vital and inspiring. This feel-good podcast will also discuss ways you can do good through education and taking action to make the world a better place.



Broadway Gives Back is distributed exclusively by the Broadway Podcast Network, and available now wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. You can also find them now by visiting this link



"Jan's is such a unique voice in the podcast community and BPN is honored to give her a platform to amplify her message with this new summer series, " said Broadway Podcast Network Co-Founder & CEO Dori Berinstein. "Broadway Gives Back not only showcases the ongoing philanthropy efforts throughout the arts, but offers our listeners the opportunity to engage and discover ways to evolve their own philanthropic endeavors, and that is invaluable."



"When I set out to create the Broadway Gives Back podcast, I wanted to talk to artists, organizations and thought-leaders about philanthropy and social impact," said host Jan Svendsen. "I love the breadth and depth of the interviews we have recorded so far and I am so excited to drop these five new recordings for some summer listening and inspiration. We really need to talk about giving and social responsibility, especially during these troubled times. I'm so grateful that these philanthropists and activists have shared their stories with me and that I can share them with Broadway fans".



The following summer season episodes are available now!

Season 2, Episode 27: Jonathan Groff

Spring Awakening, Hamilton, Frozen, Looking, Mindhunters, Glee

Jonathan Groff is a Grammy winner, Obie winner, two-time Tony nominee, and Emmy nominee. From Melchior to Olaff, King George, and more, he's a familiar face on stage, screen, and television. In addition to supporting causes like Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, LGBTQIA+ rights, and the Entertainment Community Fund, he recently produced a Spring Awakening reunion on HBO as a charity benefit. Join Jonathan as he discusses his amazing career and the challenges and rewards of giving back.

Season 2, Episode 28: Sergio Trujillo & Jack Noseworthy

Broadway power couple Sergio Trujillo and Jack Noseworthy are as magnetic offstage as they are onstage. Sergio began his career on Broadway as a performer in such legendary musicals as Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Guys And Dolls, and Fosse before becoming one of the industry's most sought after choreographers, including Memphis, Jersey Boys, On Your Feet, and his Tony Award-winning choreography for Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. Jack is a familiar face on film and television, and is best known to Broadway fans for his memorable performance in Sweet Smell of Success. In addition, Jack is an Individual Giving Officer with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, helping to raise money for this iconic Broadway institution. Join Sergio and Jack as they discuss the challenges and rewards of giving back-individually, collectively, and as a family.

Season 2, Episode 29: TDF (Victoria Bailey)

Victoria Bailey has been the executive director of TDF (Theatre Development Fund) since 2001. TDF is dedicated to bringing the performing arts to everyone by engaging and cultivating a broad and diverse audience and eliminating barriers to attendance. Tory envisions a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre is essential, relevant, accessible, and inspirational. During her 20-year tenure, Tory has led the development of the new TKTS booth at Duffy Square, the expansion of education programs, and the introduction of sensory friendly Broadway performances. She's a Professor at the School of the Arts at Columbia University, and a member of the board at the Times Square Alliance. Join Tory as she discusses the state of Broadway and her vision for theatre moving forward.

Season 2, Episode 30: Dori Berinstein & Sammi Cannold

Dori Berinstein is an Emmy Award-winning documentarian, a four-time Tony-winning Broadway producer, an Olivier Award winner, Golden Globe nominee. She's also the Co-Founder/CEO of the Broadway Podcast Network. Sammi Cannold (Dori's daughter) is a director who is one of Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 in Hollywood & Entertainment, and has worked on and off Broadway, in film, and in television on shows for CBS, Nickelodeon, Paramount+, and Cirque du Soleil. Sammi also works with Human First Coalition, an organization dedicated to providing humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. Mother and daughter recently collaborated on the documentary The Show Must Go On. Join Dori and Sammi as they discuss the challenges and rewards of incorporating giving back onstage and off.

Season 2, Episode 31: Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman is the most down to earth superhero. A multiple award winner with Tonys, Emmys, a Grammy, and a Golden Globe, Hugh won a special Tony Award in 2012 recognizing his accomplishments as a performer and a humanitarian. Hugh and his wife, Deb Furness, support a number of important causes. In addition to the Jackman Furness Foundation for the Performing Arts, Hugh has broken the fundraising record for Broadway Cares multiple times. Join everybody's favorite music man as he discusses a lifetime of giving back.