Autistic Theatremakers Alliance Hosts Halloween Event, Welcomes New Board Members

The Autistic Theatremakers Alliance (ATA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and supporting autistic artists in the theater industry, will be hosting a Halloween event for the autistic and neurodivergent community.

Join the Autistic Theatremakers Alliance at Vineapple for a Trivia Night on October 28 at 8 p.m. Test your theatre knowledge and have fun with friends while supporting our mission to empower autistic voices in the theater industry. The event will feature multiple rounds of trivia, with questions covering a wide range of topics, fun prizes, and an opportunity to learn more about ATA's work. All are welcome to participate, and costumes are encouraged! Mark your calendars for a fun-filled evening that supports a great cause. More details and ticket info can be found at https://givebutter.com/ATAVineappleTrivia.

ATA has also announced the appointment of its new board members. These talented and passionate individuals will bring fresh perspectives and diverse experiences to further the ATA's mission of inclusivity, creativity, and advocacy in the arts.

The newly appointed board members are:

Sammy Lopez (he/him) is a curious theatre-maker dedicated to uplifting historically excluded voices & stories through the arts. Sammy recently produced HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway and GUN & POWDER at Paper Mill Playhouse with his NYC-based company P3 Productions. P3 is on the producing team of the New York Times Critic's Pick play JOB at The Hayes Theatre for a limited engagement. In addition to his work at P3 Productions, he is the Creative Producer at New York City Children's Theater, developing new theatre experiences for young audiences and families.

In 2020, Sammy co-founded The Industry Standard Group (TISG) and Second Act Theatrical Capital (2ATC), a decentralized leadership cohort of BIPOC producers strategically formed to promote work reflecting diversity and increase the presence of BIPOC investors and producers in the commercial producing arts and entertainment field. He was a 2022 TEDxBroadway speaker, a recipient of The Shubert Organization's inaugural Artistic Circle, and a Broadway League Fellow & Rising Star.

Ava Xiao-Lin Rigelhaupt (she/her) is a writer, DEIA + Autism consultant, actress, public speaker, and advocate for disability and autism representation in the entertainment industry. Currently, Ava writes for the PBS Kids animated series, Carl the Collector; the first PBS series centering an autistic character. Ava received a Drama Desk Special Award for Authentic Autistic Representation recognizing her work as the Autistic Creative Consultant on the Broadway musical, How to Dance in Ohio.

Previously, Ava worked with the Kennedy Center on a neurodiversity training course and had a year-long internship with the Nickelodeon Live Action Casting team. During her senior year at Sarah Lawrence College, Ava was chosen to be a Ruderman Family Foundation Inclusion Ambassador. As an ambassador, she produced the college's first sensory-friendly theatrical performance. Ava is determined to educate and influence the entertainment industry, creating more opportunities and authentic representations for the talented and diverse disability community.

These new board members share a commitment to amplifying the voices of autistic theatremakers and fostering a more inclusive and representative arts community. Their expertise will help strengthen ATA's programming, advocacy, and outreach efforts.

For more information on the Autistic Theatremakers Alliance and its mission, visit autistictheatremakers.org.

About the Autistic Theatremakers Alliance

The Autistic Theatremakers Alliance is a nonprofit organization that supports autistic individuals in the theater industry by providing opportunities for artistic development, advocacy, and community engagement. ATA is dedicated to breaking down barriers and promoting inclusivity, ensuring that the talents and voices of autistic theatremakers are represented on and off the stage.

