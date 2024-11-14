Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group Appoints Louise Hughes as Chief Operating Officer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group has announced the appointment of Louise Hughes as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Hughes’ appointment to the leadership team at The Really Useful Group follows the arrival of James McKnight (CEO), Lawrence Chapman (Group CFO) and Libby Grant (CCO).

In her new role, Hughes will lead legal, operational and business affairs globally, working in close partnership with the company’s licensing teams across theatrical, live, immersive and themed entertainment, as well as music, consumer products and merchandise.

Hughes joins from J.K. Rowling’s entertainment agency, The Blair Partnership, where she has held the position of Group General Counsel since 2017. Prior to that she worked in a series of senior legal roles with The Blair Partnership, Penguin Random House and The Financial Times, having started her career with international law firm Wragge & Co (now known as Gowling WLG). Hughes will bring extensive experience in managing commercial deal strategy and complex intellectual property portfolios across multimedia formats, having worked with global entertainment franchises like Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts, Peter Rabbit, and other children’s literary properties.

It is the latest announcement from the Really Useful Group as the business looks to extend its reputation as a key global innovator in musical theatre while continuing to diversify across different entertainment sectors.

Louise Hughes said: “I’ve spent my whole career specialising in deal negotiation to support the ambitions of world-class teams managing generation-defining intellectual property. It’s an honour to be able to continue this journey with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group. The business is setting out on an ambitious and exciting new path, building on all the incredible work that has gone before. I’m hugely excited to be a part of it all and to join the outstanding team already in place.”

On the appointment of Louise Hughes, Really Useful Group CEO, James McKnight, said: “I’m thrilled to be reunited with Louise. This is another exceptional appointment for the business as we continue on our mission to extend our reputation as a global innovator in musical theatre and re-focus as a collaborative, experience-led entertainment company. Louise has unparalleled talents for breaking new ground, and extensive experience in strategic global rights development with the ability to find creative and unique solutions to complex issues, which will be powerful in delivering on our ambitious, long term plans for the Really Useful Group. We’re incredibly excited to welcome her to the team.”

The company is also announcing a host of new and recent hires across theatrical productions, brand and franchise development, music strategy and finance.

Serin Kasif returns from maternity leave with a new, expanded brief as Business Development Director (Theatrical and Live) after 12 years in senior production and licensing roles with the business. Isobel Richardson joins as Brand and Franchise Development Director with 19 years’ experience in brand, marketing and franchise management with the likes of Disney, Warner Bros. and Penguin Random House. Ken Marchesi joins as Finance Director from Nederlander Theatres, where he led UK finance for the last eight years. Aaron Buckingham joins as Head of Music Strategy after more than two decades in the music industry, most recently as Songwriter Relations Lead for Spotify across Europe, Middle East, Africa and South East Asia. And Jordana Leighton joins as Senior Brand Manager with 22 years’ experience in licensing and brand management with Warner Bros., BBC Studios and Walker Books.

The business also announces the departure of Martin Lowes as Director and Head of Legal who leaves to join entertainment business and legal affairs consultancy Jonathan Hull Associates LLP. Lowes will continue to work with The Really Useful Group on an ongoing basis as legal consultant. Lowes said: "After 11 incredible years with The Really Useful Group, I am excited to begin a new chapter with Jonathan Hull Associates. I am deeply grateful for the opportunities and experiences I’ve had, and for the countless talented colleagues I’ve worked alongside. While I look forward to this new phase of my career, I am delighted to also be able to continue my relationship with The Really Useful Group on an advisory basis.”

On the announcement of other senior hires, McKnight said: “We’re delighted to welcome Isobel, Ken, Aaron and Jordana to the team, see Serin take on this critical new brief, and to continue working with Martin in his new role with Jonathan Hull Associates. Their unique perspectives and broad, combined entertainment experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to explore new and diverse opportunities, reach new audiences and deliver on our ambitious global plans for the business.”

These announcements come at a busy time for The Really Useful Group, with the recent launch of Box Five, a new home for Andrew Lloyd Webber fans across the world; the transfer of Jamie Lloyd’s Olivier Award winning production of Sunset Boulevard to Broadway; the announcement of new albums for Michael Harrison’s critically acclaimed production of Starlight Express and Jamie Lloyd’s Sunset Boulevard; and exciting new brand collaborations for The Phantom of the Opera with Studio MinaLima, who have created three exclusive, limited-edition art prints, and Palace Skateboards, who have launched an exclusive new streetwear collection.

