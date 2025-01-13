Abigail McGrath, Co-Founder of Off Center Theatre, Dies at 84

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Abigail McGrath has died at age 84. McGrath was co-founder of the Off Center Theatre and founder of Renaissance House.

After starring in the Andy Warhol film, Tub Girls, McGrath believed she had an acting career ahead of her, however, she ended up founding the Off Center Theatre in New York City instead, with Anthony McGrath, who she later married.

According to its website, Off Center Theatre serves as a home for innovative playwrights with an eye on developing issue-oriented dramas. Located in the Good Shepherd Faith Church on 66th Street, Off Center established itself as an experimental, avant-garde, intellectual, playwrights’ safe haven. Plays by writers such as Norman Wexler, Israel Horowitz, Larry Bell and a host of others were given inaugural works.

In 2001, McGrath opened Renaissance House, which provides a safe and inspirational environment for artists with special talents. A residency at Renaissance House consists of accommodations, meals, lectures and fellowship meetings for up to two weeks. Learn more at https://www.renaissance-house-harlem.com/.

