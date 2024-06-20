ATPAM Ratifies New Contract With the Broadway League

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ATPAM, the Association of Theatrical Press Agents & Managers (IATSE Local 18032), announced that they have ratified a new contract with the Broadway League for a 5-year agreement covering press agents, company and theater managers on Broadway and on the road across North America.

“This was an arduous and complicated negotiation, but our dedicated committee stayed the course over several months. We are grateful for the support of IATSE President Matthew Loeb and Stasia Savage, Assistant Director of Stagecraft, as well as the patience of our membership, as we fought the good fight for for wage increases and expanded benefits, including bereavement pay, as well as the recognition of Juneteenth as a holiday. Since the unprecedented 18 month shutdown, our members have led the reopening and recovery on Broadway and the road, and this new agreement reflects that,” said Rina L. Saltzman , Secretary-Treasurer of ATPAM.

The previous agreement expired in September 2023 and was extended twice.

