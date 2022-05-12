2022 Lilly Award Winners Announced







The 2022 Lilly Award winners have been announced.

The winners are:

Mei Ann Teo- First recipient and winner of the $25,000 Lily Fan Director Award.

Winners of the $5000, Stacey Mindich Go Work in Theater Awards are:

Moxie Arts Artistic Director & Creative Producer- K. Hernandez Friend

Moxie Arts Managing Producer- Madelyn Paquette

Actor, Writer, & Activist Liza Jessie Peterson

Actor Kara Young

Actor April Mathis

Writer & Actor Laiona Michelle

Imani Uzuri is the winner of the $25,000 Stacey Mindich Go Write a Musical Award

Zora Howard is the winner of the $25,000 Stacey Mindich Go Write a Play Award

All of the above awards are generously funded by Lilly Board member and producer Stacey Mindich.

Stacey Mindich was also presented with an honorary Lilly Award for her outsized support of theater women for the length of her career.

Brian Blythe and John Kristiansen were crowned joint winners of the coveted Miss Lilly for creating the Costume Industry Coalition during the pandemic, and coming to the rescue of so many women (and men) who comprise a crucial piece of the theater industry and are often overlooked.

The Lillys celebrate, fund, and fight for women by promoting gender and racial parity in the American theatre.

The Lillys are Jane Abramson, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Antonia Belt, Rebekah Carver, Valerie Curtis Newton, Lily Fan, Amanda Green, Mandy Greenfield, Julia Jordan, Janice Maffei, Dana Muldrow, Kate Navin, Marsha Norman, Lynn Nottage, Rita Pietropinto Kitt, Sarah Ruhl, Robert Schenkkan and Julie Unis