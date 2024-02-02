Video: Hi Jakarta Production's Ken Performs at LIT 2023

Established in November 2017, based in Jakarta, Indonesia Hi Jakarta is a Youth Performing Arts Training Centre and House of Art Productions.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR


Video: Hi Jakarta Production's Ken Performs at LIT 2023

Hi Jakarta Production has shared a video of one of their students, Ken, performing as part of LIT 2023. Check out the full performance in the video below!

Established in November 2017, based in Jakarta, Indonesia Hi Jakarta is a Youth Performing Arts Training Centre and House of Art Productions.

Learn more at https://www.instagram.com/hijakartaproduction/.






RELATED STORIES - Indonesia

1
Review: Teto Maranathas Production of A Christmas Carol Melts Hearts Photo
Review: Teto Maranatha's Production of A Christmas Carol Melts Hearts

What did our critic think of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Teater Topeng Maranatha? A Christmas Carol is Teater Topeng’s latest show and their first major one after the pandemic. Adapted for the stage by script writer and director Jessica Nangoi, it tells the timeless story of one Ebenezer Scrooge and how he learns the meaning of Christmas, with some notable additions. 

2
Video: Hi Jakarta Production Students Share Favorite Moments Photo
Video: Hi Jakarta Production Students Share Favorite Moments

In an all new video from Hi Jakarta Production, students of the school shared their favorite moments during their journey in PAA Musical Theater class.

3
Hi Jakarta Production Hosts HI SUPERSTAR MINI MUSICAL THEATRE Classes Photo
Hi Jakarta Production Hosts HI SUPERSTAR MINI MUSICAL THEATRE Classes

Hi Jakarta Production will host an open class for toddlers and kids, Hi Superstar Mini Musical Theatre! As part of the two-month class, kids can roleplay act, sing, and dance, all culminating in a final mini performance.

4
Review: Jakarta Art Houses MAMMA MIA! is ABBA-solutely Spectacular Photo
Review: Jakarta Art House's MAMMA MIA! is ABBA-solutely Spectacular

What did our critic think of MAMMA MIA! THE MUSICAL at TEATER BESAR?

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Hi Jakarta Production Students Share Favorite MomentsVideo: Hi Jakarta Production Students Share Favorite Moments
Hi Jakarta Production Hosts HI SUPERSTAR MINI MUSICAL THEATRE ClassesHi Jakarta Production Hosts HI SUPERSTAR MINI MUSICAL THEATRE Classes
Hi Jakarta Production Hosts LIGHT IT UP Year-End EventHi Jakarta Production Hosts LIGHT IT UP Year-End Event
Hi Jakarta Production Opens New Batch for PAA MUSICAL THEATERHi Jakarta Production Opens New Batch for PAA MUSICAL THEATER

Videos

Photos/MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Two Years on Broadway Video
Photos/MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Two Years on Broadway
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

Indonesia SHOWS
Madu DIPSLIPY in Indonesia Madu DIPSLIPY
Madu DIPSLIPY (3/24-6/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You