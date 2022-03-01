Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hi Jakarta Production Releases Second Episode of ABOUT C

pixeltracker

Hi Jakarta production is a company for creative, innovative, and passionate artists.

Mar. 1, 2022  

Christmas is about togetherness but not for Chris. He often felt lonely because his parents were very busy. Until one day, Chris met a girl who gave him a snowman doll, but suddenly she left him. Will he meet her again? And why did she leave? Where did she go? Yes.. You will find the answer by watching this movie.

Check out the episode below!

Established in November 2017, based in Jakarta, Indonesia as youth performing arts training centre and production, Hi Jakarta production is a company for creative, innovative, and passionate artists.

They inspire, show, and bring audiences spectacular performances and performing arts programmes. They provide arts edutainment programmes that promote lifelong experience and skills also supporting artists in the magnificent era. We help young generations improve their interests in the performing arts industry.

Learn more at http://hijakartaproduction.com/.

VIDEO: Hi Jakarta Production Releases Second Episode of ABOUT C
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Indonesia Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs
Max Crumm Photo
Max Crumm

More Hot Stories For You

  • Greek National Opera Will Present World Premiere Of JUS SOLI in March
  • Greek National Opera To Present World Premiere Of JUS SOLI, March 13
  • Greek National Opera Announces Open Call For Art Workshops and Educational Seminars
  • Greek National Opera Reschedules OTHELLO