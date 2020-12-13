Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Hi Jakarta Production Presents Musical Virtual Boot Camp Season 3 - LES MISERABLES Edition

Start the training on 5th - 20th December 2020 on 1-3 PM.

Dec. 13, 2020  

Hi Jakarta Production announced its Musical Virtual Boot Camp Season 3 - Les Miserables Edition.

The program is for ages 13-21. Start the training on 5th - 20th December 2020 on 1-3 PM.

Learn the story of Les Miserable from Professional Trainers. Upgrade your knowledge and skill for acting, singing and dancing. The best students will get exclusive live recording.

More info : 08179010818 / 087880657508



Related Articles View More Indonesia Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 James Monroe Iglehart Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Musical Podcast 'WHAT WILL SHE DO NEXT?' Releases New Episodes For December
  • Emmy Award Winner Scott Silberstein Receives Inaugural Maurice Seymour Award
  • Deeply Rooted Productions Announces Administrative Transitions