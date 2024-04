Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hi Jakarta Production recently hosted an open class for toddlers and children, Hi Superstar Mini Musical Theatre! Kids learned how to roleplay act, sing and dance with two months of practice ahead of a final mini performance.

Classes began on 19 April. Check out a video from the performance of Frozen below!