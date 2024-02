Raditya Adi Telah Merilis Lagu Barunya 'Tra Bahagia'

The performing arts education Arendi returned to the stage on January 27 and 28 2024 with The Addams Family musical at Teater Besar, Taman Ismail Marzuki. This production marks their return after 2019’s Into the Woods Jr. Arendi collaborates with leading Indonesian musical theatre creatives for the show, including Pasha Prakasa as show director, Andrea Miranda as vocal director, and Putri Indam Kamila as the choreographer. Wishnu Dewanta