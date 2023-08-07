Hi Jakarta Production Hosts PAA Musical Theatre For Grades 1-3

Hi Jakarta Production has opened a new batch for PAA Musical Theater for grade 1 - 3. Minimal umur 8 tahun [tidak ada maksimal].



Latihan akan dimulai ada Sabtu, 19 Agustus 2023

Ciputra Artpreneur, Lotte Shopping Avenue



Program ini adalah kolaborasi resmi dengan @rslawards, The International Certification and Examination Boards for Contemporary Arts



What you will get:

1. Learn how to act sing dance in theory and practice with syllabus from RSL Awards UK

2. Offline Learning available only for Jabodetabek

3. Final Performance

4. Personal feedback from @rslawards examiners and @hijakartaproduction

5. Official certification for future education planning, recommendation and many more



Further Information:

087880657508 / 08179010818 (WA Only).