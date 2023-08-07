Hi Jakarta Production Hosts PAA Musical Theatre For Grades 1-3

Latihan akan dimulai ada Sabtu, 19 Agustus 2023.

Aug. 07, 2023

Hi Jakarta Production Hosts PAA Musical Theatre For Grades 1-3

Hi Jakarta Production has opened a new batch for PAA Musical Theater for grade 1 - 3. Minimal umur 8 tahun [tidak ada maksimal].

Latihan akan dimulai ada Sabtu, 19 Agustus 2023
Ciputra Artpreneur, Lotte Shopping Avenue

Program ini adalah kolaborasi resmi dengan @rslawards, The International Certification and Examination Boards for Contemporary Arts

What you will get:
1. Learn how to act sing dance in theory and practice with syllabus from RSL Awards UK
2. Offline Learning available only for Jabodetabek
3. Final Performance
4. Personal feedback from @rslawards examiners and @hijakartaproduction
5. Official certification for future education planning, recommendation and many more

Further Information:
087880657508 / 08179010818 (WA Only).



